Enactment of Senate Bill 7050 Results in 20,000 Inactive Voters in St. Lucie County

In an unprecedented move, St. Lucie County, Florida, has shifted approximately 20,000 voters to inactive status, following the enactment of Senate Bill 7050. This legislation, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in May 2023, aims to bolster voting integrity by mandating that registration records be accurate and up-to-date.

Senate Bill 7050: A Shift in Voter Registration Policy

The newly implemented law marks a significant departure from previous policy, which permitted voter registrations to stay active indefinitely unless an address confirmation notice was returned undeliverable. Under Senate Bill 7050, if a voter fails to respond to an address confirmation final notice within 30 days, their registration is moved to inactive status.

St. Lucie County’s Proactive Approach

The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office adopted a proactive approach in notifying potential inactive voters. They sent out notifications to 22,304 voters, highlighting their potential inactivity due to non-participation in the last two general elections and the requirement to respond to the notice. Despite the office’s efforts, by December 19, the registration maintenance process concluded with 20,000 voters moving to inactive status.

Reactivation: A Second Chance for Voters

However, all is not lost for these inactive voters. They have several avenues to reactivate their status. They can update their records in writing, vote early or on Election Day, request a mail-in ballot, or visit the Supervisor of Elections office. Nevertheless, voters who remain inactive for two general elections risk being entirely removed from the voter file.