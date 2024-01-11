en English
BNN Newsroom

Emraan Hashmi Buys Luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge; Discusses Relationship with Salman Khan

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Emraan Hashmi Buys Luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge; Discusses Relationship with Salman Khan

Indian actor Emraan Hashmi, famed for his roles in blockbusters such as ‘Zeher’, ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’, ‘Gangster’, ‘Jannat’, and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’, has made a splash in the news for his recent acquisition of a luxurious Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge. This coveted vehicle carries a hefty price tag of approximately 12.25 crore Indian Rupees, placing it among the most expensive cars in the luxury segment.

Hashmi’s Love for Luxury Cars

Hashmi was spotted in Mumbai with his new Rolls Royce, looking casual yet chic in a yellow t-shirt, engrossed in a phone call. This recent purchase enhances his existing collection of luxury vehicles, which includes prestigious names like Lamborghini, Maybach, and Rover, underscoring his passion for high-end automobiles.

On-Screen Achievements and Public Statements

Besides his luxury car acquisition, Hashmi has been in the limelight for his compelling performance as the antagonist, Aatish Rehman, in the film ‘Tiger 3’. His portrayal has been well-received, adding to the anticipation around his upcoming projects. In a recent public statement, Hashmi clarified his relationship with co-actor Salman Khan, affirming that while he refrains from using the term ‘bhai’, a term of endearment often used in Bollywood, he respects Khan as a brother and a friend. Emphasizing that respect goes beyond mere words, Hashmi reflected his family’s values and upbringing in his statement.

Personal Life and Social Media Presence

Emraan Hashmi, who maintains an active presence on social media, recently shared an affectionate New Year’s greeting with his wife, Parveen Shahani. His fans appreciated this glimpse into his personal life, adding to the actor’s widespread popularity and appeal.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

