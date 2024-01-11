en English
Arts & Entertainment

Elton John’s Penthouse Memorabilia: A Glimpse into the Musician’s Life

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
Elton John’s Penthouse Memorabilia: A Glimpse into the Musician’s Life

Elton John, the legendary musician, is parting with a significant part of his life, auctioning off 900 artifacts from his former Atlanta penthouse. Christie’s will host the auction, which begins on February 21 and is expected to gather a total of approximately $10 million.

From Banksy to Broadway

Among the most anticipated items for sale is a 2017 Banksy painting that could bring in almost $1.5 million. Next in the line of high-value items is a Yamaha conservatory grand piano used by Elton John for Broadway shows. This piano is valued at about $50,000. Adding to the art collection is a portrait of Elton John by Julian Schnabel, which is expected to command a price of around $300,000.

A Peek into Elton’s Flamboyant Lifestyle

The auction also gives a glimpse into the musician’s distinctive style, with items like Versace dinnerware and various flamboyant costumes up for grabs. A standout is an ivory and gold ensemble designed by Annie Reavey in 1971, estimated to be worth between $8,000 and $12,000.

A Farewell to Peachtree Road

The auction, titled ‘The Collection of Sir Elton John: Goodbye Peachtree Road,’ marks a significant turning point for the singer. This is the first time since 2003 that a major selection from Elton John’s collection is being offered to the public. The auction, which concludes John’s farewell tour, encapsulates his extraordinary career and contributions to music and culture.

The auction is not just about the high-value items but also about Elton’s unique life, work, and art. It features a diverse range of items, from a Bentley Continental and Atlanta Braves jersey to Versace silk shirts and a collection of art and personal pieces. The event promises to be an enlightening expedition into the life of one of the world’s most loved musicians.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

