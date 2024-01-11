Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet

With a leap and a somersault, gymnast Ella-Mae Rayner joins the iconic sports entertainment show, Gladiators, as the dynamic Comet. The 28-year-old Taurus, known for her determination, reliability, and kindness, steps into the arena carrying her impressive experience from University Cheerleading Championships, ready to electrify audiences with her prowess. Despite a significant ankle injury, Comet’s strength and determination shine through, proving that might is not solely the domain of the physically towering.

Reviving the Gladiators Legacy

The much-anticipated reboot of Gladiators, originally aired between 1992 and 2000, returns to screens on January 13, 2024, on BBC One. The new series, hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney, also features a diverse cast of superhumans like Bionic, Electro, Athena, Phantom, Viper, Sabre, Dynamite, Apollo, Nitro, Diamond, Giant, Fire, Legend, Fury, and Steel. Each Gladiator, with their unique athletic background and story, will compete in an array of classic and new challenges.

A Childhood Dream Now a Reality

Ella-Mae Rayner’s journey to becoming Comet is nothing short of a dream come true. As a child, she drew inspiration from former Gladiator Jet, and today she steps into the same spotlight with equal grace and power. Her excitement over joining the show is palpable, and she regularly shares updates with her followers on social media. Despite a career-changing injury that saw her undergo surgery for a broken ankle and foot, Comet has found success in fitness modelling and coaching, embodying the spirit of resilience and aspiration.

Ensuring a Wholesome Reboot

While the original Gladiators series experienced various changes, cancellations, scandals, and even addictions, the BBC reboot focuses on maintaining a clean and wholesome image. The concerns about the show turning too ‘woke’ in its reboot are countered with the promise of a series that celebrates human endurance, ambition, and the sheer thrill of physical competition. As Ella-Mae Rayner, aka Comet, joins this new generation of Gladiators, the stage is set for a show that champions strength, courage, and the indomitable human spirit.