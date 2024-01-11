en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
Ella-Mae Rayner Brings Gymnastic Prowess to Gladiators as Comet

With a leap and a somersault, gymnast Ella-Mae Rayner joins the iconic sports entertainment show, Gladiators, as the dynamic Comet. The 28-year-old Taurus, known for her determination, reliability, and kindness, steps into the arena carrying her impressive experience from University Cheerleading Championships, ready to electrify audiences with her prowess. Despite a significant ankle injury, Comet’s strength and determination shine through, proving that might is not solely the domain of the physically towering.

Reviving the Gladiators Legacy

The much-anticipated reboot of Gladiators, originally aired between 1992 and 2000, returns to screens on January 13, 2024, on BBC One. The new series, hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney, also features a diverse cast of superhumans like Bionic, Electro, Athena, Phantom, Viper, Sabre, Dynamite, Apollo, Nitro, Diamond, Giant, Fire, Legend, Fury, and Steel. Each Gladiator, with their unique athletic background and story, will compete in an array of classic and new challenges.

A Childhood Dream Now a Reality

Ella-Mae Rayner’s journey to becoming Comet is nothing short of a dream come true. As a child, she drew inspiration from former Gladiator Jet, and today she steps into the same spotlight with equal grace and power. Her excitement over joining the show is palpable, and she regularly shares updates with her followers on social media. Despite a career-changing injury that saw her undergo surgery for a broken ankle and foot, Comet has found success in fitness modelling and coaching, embodying the spirit of resilience and aspiration.

Ensuring a Wholesome Reboot

While the original Gladiators series experienced various changes, cancellations, scandals, and even addictions, the BBC reboot focuses on maintaining a clean and wholesome image. The concerns about the show turning too ‘woke’ in its reboot are countered with the promise of a series that celebrates human endurance, ambition, and the sheer thrill of physical competition. As Ella-Mae Rayner, aka Comet, joins this new generation of Gladiators, the stage is set for a show that champions strength, courage, and the indomitable human spirit.

0
Arts & Entertainment Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Inclusion List Ranks TV Shows on Diversity and Representation
The Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, in partnership with the Adobe Foundation, has launched a unique ranking system known as The Inclusion List for episodic programming. This innovative list features 100 broadcast and cable series from the 2021-2022 season and another 100 series from streaming platforms covering the years 2021 to 2023. Each series is ranked based
Inclusion List Ranks TV Shows on Diversity and Representation
Jessica Simpson Laughs Off Past Mistake in New Chicken of the Sea Commercial
13 mins ago
Jessica Simpson Laughs Off Past Mistake in New Chicken of the Sea Commercial
Bermudian Artist Fiona Nusum Debuts with 'Tides of Renewal' at Charman Prize Exhibition
13 mins ago
Bermudian Artist Fiona Nusum Debuts with 'Tides of Renewal' at Charman Prize Exhibition
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
7 mins ago
Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's Daughter, Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Christian Ceremony
Gordon Ramsay's Bulldog Encounter Steals the Show at Macao Restaurant Opening
8 mins ago
Gordon Ramsay's Bulldog Encounter Steals the Show at Macao Restaurant Opening
Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur
10 mins ago
Ira Khan Ties the Knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
2 mins
Labour MP, Sir Tony Lloyd, Reveals Battle with 'Untreatable' Leukaemia
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
2 mins
Breathomics: The Future of Non-Invasive Disease Diagnostics
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
2 mins
UConn's Pop-Up Course Fosters Emotional Well-Being Among Students
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
3 mins
Desperate Mother Finds Remarkable Relief for Baby's Severe Eczema
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
3 mins
NFL Announces International Games in London, Munich, and Sao Paulo for the 2024 Season
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
3 mins
Basketball Player Felipe Motta Reveals He Was the '10-foot Alien' in Viral Video
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
3 mins
Rory McIlroy Leads Dubai Invitational with Stellar 9-Under 62
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
4 mins
Rangers Eye South African Midfielder Tashreeq Matthews for Potential Signing
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
7 mins
Irish Food Businesses Witness Surge in FSAI Enforcement Actions
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
27 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app