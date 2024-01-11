en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor

Michael Fasusi, a top-ranking offensive lineman, is set to narrow his college choices to a shortlist of 8 to 10 schools following National Signing Day in February. The Texas Longhorns have earned a firm spot in Fasusi’s considerations, a testament to the strong connection he has established with the team.

Longhorn Loyalty

Fasusi’s bond with the Longhorns is notably strong. The sought-after player has visited the University of Texas campus multiple times and nurtured a close relationship with Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood. Adding to this, Fasusi’s connections with current team members and incoming freshmen have only amplified the allure of the Longhorns.

The Road to Decision Day

As part of his decision-making process, Fasusi is planning junior day visits to various colleges. Included in his itinerary are Texas A&M and potentially the University of Texas or Missouri on January 20, followed by a visit to Oregon on January 22. While Fasusi is taking methodical steps to narrow his options, he has not set a definitive timeline for his final commitment. This speaks to his intentional approach to decision-making and his desire to thoroughly evaluate all options before making his final choice.

A Top Contender

Fasusi, who stands at 6-5 and weighs 284 pounds, is no ordinary recruit. He is ranked as the No. 3 offensive lineman in Texas and the No. 11 player nationwide. His highly anticipated decision is one that colleges across the country will be eagerly awaiting.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
5 seconds ago
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
The evolution of technology within the realm of sports has taken a significant leap with the integration of digital playbooks in the National Football League (NFL). These digital playbooks are not just replacing but reinventing the traditional paper playbook, offering a dynamic and interactive experience for coaches and players alike, ultimately revolutionizing the way teams
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
Fluor Corporation Amplifies Houston Presence with Major Office Expansion
21 seconds ago
Fluor Corporation Amplifies Houston Presence with Major Office Expansion
A Glimpse into Global Real Estate: From Canada's Million-Dollar Bungalow to India's Growth Potential
26 seconds ago
A Glimpse into Global Real Estate: From Canada's Million-Dollar Bungalow to India's Growth Potential
Bigbloc Construction Ltd Shares Surge by 8.27%: An Insight into the Company’s Growth
10 seconds ago
Bigbloc Construction Ltd Shares Surge by 8.27%: An Insight into the Company’s Growth
Netflix's 'The Fall of the House of Usher': A Fresh Take on Poe
16 seconds ago
Netflix's 'The Fall of the House of Usher': A Fresh Take on Poe
Brazil-Turkey Agreement Paves Way for Turkish Airlines' Expansion in South America
19 seconds ago
Brazil-Turkey Agreement Paves Way for Turkish Airlines' Expansion in South America
Latest Headlines
World News
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
7 mins
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
8 mins
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
10 mins
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
11 mins
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
11 mins
End of an Era: Australian Tennis Star John Millman Hangs his Racket
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
12 mins
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
17 mins
Zambia's Ruling Party Calls for Unity to Combat Cholera Outbreak
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
19 mins
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
19 mins
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
28 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app