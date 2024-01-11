Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor

Michael Fasusi, a top-ranking offensive lineman, is set to narrow his college choices to a shortlist of 8 to 10 schools following National Signing Day in February. The Texas Longhorns have earned a firm spot in Fasusi’s considerations, a testament to the strong connection he has established with the team.

Longhorn Loyalty

Fasusi’s bond with the Longhorns is notably strong. The sought-after player has visited the University of Texas campus multiple times and nurtured a close relationship with Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood. Adding to this, Fasusi’s connections with current team members and incoming freshmen have only amplified the allure of the Longhorns.

The Road to Decision Day

As part of his decision-making process, Fasusi is planning junior day visits to various colleges. Included in his itinerary are Texas A&M and potentially the University of Texas or Missouri on January 20, followed by a visit to Oregon on January 22. While Fasusi is taking methodical steps to narrow his options, he has not set a definitive timeline for his final commitment. This speaks to his intentional approach to decision-making and his desire to thoroughly evaluate all options before making his final choice.

A Top Contender

Fasusi, who stands at 6-5 and weighs 284 pounds, is no ordinary recruit. He is ranked as the No. 3 offensive lineman in Texas and the No. 11 player nationwide. His highly anticipated decision is one that colleges across the country will be eagerly awaiting.