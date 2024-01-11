en English
Accidents

Electric Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire in Southwest London: No Injuries Reported

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Electric Double-Decker Bus Catches Fire in Southwest London: No Injuries Reported

An electric double-decker bus burst into flames on a bustling Thursday morning near the Alexandra pub in Wimbledon, a neighborhood in southwest London, causing significant disruptions in the heart of rush hour. The incident, which was quickly declared a ‘critical incident’ by the Metropolitan Police, led to immediate road closures and the establishment of a 25-meter cordon as a precautionary measure.

A Swift Response To A Burning Chaos

Three fire engines and approximately 15 firefighters, along with the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service, swiftly attended the scene of the incident. Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang, followed by the sight of flames emanating from the bus, causing a sense of terror among nearby bystanders. One witness also mentioned the awful fumes that filled the air as the fire raged on, causing significant damage to the vehicle, particularly the upper deck’s back windows, which were completely destroyed.

No Casualties Amidst The Inferno

Despite the severity of the fire, there were no reported injuries. The bus was quickly evacuated, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board. The incident caused traffic chaos in the surrounding area, but thanks to the prompt response of emergency services, the fire was contained, and the situation was brought under control.

Caution and Investigation in The Aftermath

The bus, which operates route 200 from Mitcham to Raynes Park, has been run by Go Ahead London since June 2021. In the aftermath of the incident, Transport for London (TFL) has announced that they will investigate the cause of the fire. The occurrence of such an incident during a busy commuting time has highlighted the use of electric buses in London and the safety measures that need to be in place when managing such incidents.

 

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

