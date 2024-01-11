Elections May Delay Stock Market Listings Rebound Until 2025, Warns EY

In a climate of brewing political uncertainty, advisory firm EY has predicted a consequential impact on stock market listings in the UK and the US, potentially pushing a surge in such listings to 2025.

The anticipatory tremors of the imminent elections seem to be reverberating through the financial markets, inducing a sense of caution among investors and companies. This apprehension stems from potential sweeping policy changes that could overhaul business and economic landscapes.

Elections Cast Shadows Over Market

The upcoming UK and US elections, according to EY, are likely to cast significant shadows over the stock market. The traditional link between elections and market uncertainty is expected to hold firm, as businesses and investors brace for unpredictable electoral outcomes. This cautious stance could trigger a decline in new stock market listings, as companies may prefer to bide their time in a stable political climate before venturing into public ownership.

A Delayed Rebound

EY’s prognosis sounds a cautionary note for the global financial sector, suggesting that the usual post-recovery surge in listings may not materialize as swiftly as it has in previous cycles. The implication here is that the rebound in stock market listings, typically witnessed following periods of economic recovery, could be postponed until 2025.

Lean Year for London’s Stock Market

The forecast paints a somber picture for London’s stock market, threatening another lean year in the face of persistent concerns about the city’s dwindling allure as a financial hub. Last year, funds raised in London through initial public offerings (IPOs) plummeted by 40%, stoking hopes that the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) proposals to simplify London’s listing regime might resuscitate activity.