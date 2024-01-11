en English
Crime

Elderly Man’s £10,000 Rolex Stolen in Facebook Marketplace Transaction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
In a shocking incident that underscores the potential dangers associated with private sales on online marketplaces, an elderly man was robbed of his £10,000 Rolex watch. The theft occurred during a transaction arranged through Facebook Marketplace, putting a spotlight on the safety of peer-to-peer exchanges on digital platforms.

A Rolex Deal Gone Wrong

The victim, a man in his early 70s, had listed his luxury timepiece—a Rolex Sea-Dweller Deepsea valued at £10,750—on Facebook Marketplace, hoping to find a buyer. He soon found himself negotiating with Jack Frankland, who expressed interest in buying the watch as a gift for his father.

As part of their agreement, they decided to meet in person to complete the transaction. The elderly man, showing foresight, insisted on meeting somewhere with CCTV cameras for added security. However, the precautions proved insufficient against Frankland’s deceit.

The Unexpected Heist

During the meeting, instead of paying the agreed sum for the Rolex, Frankland seized the moment, grabbed the watch, and took off on foot. The elderly man was left stunned, a victim of theft in a deal he had hoped would be straightforward and safe.

Aftermath and Ramifications

The incident was promptly reported to the authorities, sparking an investigation to apprehend the thief and recover the stolen Rolex. The victim was able to recover some of his losses through his insurance company, but the incident left an indelible mark, not just on him, but also on the larger community of online sellers and buyers.

This event serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with private sales through online marketplaces. It raises concerns about the safety measures in place on these digital platforms and emphasizes the need for users to exercise extreme caution when engaging in such transactions.

In an unexpected turn, the thief, Jack Frankland, was also found guilty of rape and other offenses, resulting in a 32-month jail sentence for the rape charge and an additional 16 months for the theft of the watch. The incident, while unfortunate, underscores the importance of vigilance and security in online transactions—a lesson all digital platform users should take to heart.

Crime Safety Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

