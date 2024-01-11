en English
El Nino Potentially Persisting Through Northern Hemisphere Spring: Japan’s Weather Bureau

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Japan’s weather bureau has recently announced a 40% probability of the continuation of the El Nino weather phenomenon until the end of the Northern Hemisphere spring. The phenomenon, characterized by a warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, carries profound implications for global climate patterns.

El Niño’s Global Impact

El Niño’s effects are far-reaching, with the potential to trigger extreme weather events, snowfall deficits, and increased precipitation. In fact, 2023 was marked as the 26th consecutive year with above-normal temperatures in the Northeast, as per a report from the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University. The report emphasized the role of climate change in conjunction with El Niño in contributing to this record warmth.

The Current State and Future Predictions

The Bureau of Meteorology had previously warned Australians to brace for hot and dry months ahead, declaring both an El Niño event and positive Indian Ocean Dipole. Yet, the weather has been relatively unpredictable, with some areas experiencing above-average rainfall. The forecast suggests a more mixed outlook for rainfall in the eastern states.

Additionally, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has indicated that the current El Niño event is expected to continue until late March, followed by a wet spring. This pattern is expected to influence weather patterns globally, including in regions such as the Pacific Northwest, which may experience drier and warmer conditions.

El Niño’s Influence on Other Developments

In other news, the dollar appreciated against the euro and yen following a report indicating that consumer price inflation in December surpassed economists’ expectations. Meanwhile, in a regulatory crackdown, Pakistan’s drug authority intercepted a batch of contaminated propylene glycol solvent wrongfully labeled as being produced by Dow Chemical in Thailand.

Political unrest continues in Papua New Guinea, with the prime minister declaring a state of emergency in response to deadly rioting that resulted in 16 fatalities. Furthermore, protesters in Libya, demanding decisive action against corruption, are threatening to shut down oil and gas facilities near Tripoli.

In cultural events, the annual Elvis Festival in the Australian outback has kicked off, drawing numerous fans for a celebration of Elvis Presley’s legacy. On the economic front, Malaysia and Singapore are collaborating to establish a special economic zone in Johor, Malaysia, aimed at bolstering investment and trade.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

