Africa

Egypt’s Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Egypt’s Record AFCON Appearances: A Testament to a Storied Football Heritage

In a remarkable testament to its footballing prowess, Egypt has set an impressive record with its 25th appearance in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), edging ahead of Ivory Coast’s significant history in the tournament. With the 34th edition of AFCON about to kick off in the Ivory Coast, the host nation is preparing to showcase its capabilities on and off the field, aiming to narrow the gap with Egypt’s record.

Egypt’s Historic Domination

The Nile nation holds the highest number of participations in the history of AFCON, a testament to their enduring success and skill in the realm of African football. They have graced the AFCON finals an unparalleled 10 times and have emerged victorious on seven occasions, keeping the competition’s crown securely within their grasp. Egypt has not only played the most games but has also secured the most wins and goals, underscoring their dominance in the tournament. They have hosted the tournament four times, further cementing their central role in African football.

The Ivory Coast Challenge

As Ivory Coast gears up to host the prestigious continental competition, the nation is under the spotlight, both as a host and a competitor. With a rich history in the tournament, the Elephants will be looking to leverage their home advantage and add to their tally of final appearances. The increased prize money for the tournament, up by 40 percent, further raises the stakes, with the winner set to bag 7 million and the runners up 4 million.

The Future for Egypt

Despite their unrivaled success, Egypt’s last AFCON victory was 13 years ago. Heading to the Ivory Coast with the oldest squad at this AFCON, averaging 28.9 years, the team will rely heavily on the experience and skill of players like Mohamed Elneny, Mohamed Salah, Trezeguet, Hamdi Fathy, and Ahmed Hegazi. These players are nearing the twilight of their careers, adding a sense of urgency to their quest for another title. Under the guidance of Portuguese coach Rui Vitória, Egypt’s shift to a more expansive approach has yielded 33 goals in 14 games, compared to just four goals in seven games in the previous AFCON. Star player Mohamed Salah is yet to clinch a trophy with Egypt and will be eyeing this tournament as an opportunity to add to his personal accolades and help Egypt reclaim their lost glory.

Africa Egypt Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

