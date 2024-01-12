en English
Editorial

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
Substack in Hot Water: Free Speech vs Content Moderation Controversy

Substack, the online newsletter platform that has been touted by former New York Times editor Bari Weiss as a ‘newspaper for the 21st century’, has found itself in the eye of a storm for its hands-off approach to editorial oversight. The platform’s laissez-faire stance has led to accusations of enabling the spread of hate speech and misinformation, with critics citing the proliferation of extremist and fringe views on the site. This debate underscores the broader tension in the digital age between free speech and responsible content curation, with Substack’s directives contrasting starkly with the rigorous editorial standards of established media outlets.

Casey Newton’s Departure: A Symptom of a Larger Issue

Casey Newton, a well-known writer on Substack, has announced he will be leaving the platform due to its light-touch editorial approach. This comes after a protracted exchange with the company concerning its content moderation policies, particularly its failure to moderate pro-Nazi and Holocaust material. Newton’s decision to leave the platform is symptomatic of a larger writers’ revolt against Substack’s stance on free speech and content moderation.

Substack’s Nazi Problem

In the wake of criticism for hosting white supremacist and neo-Nazi newsletters, calls for a more stringent crackdown on extremist content have amplified. Despite recent actions to ban some Nazi-affiliated accounts, Substack’s approach to content moderation continues to stir controversy. The platform is caught in a tug-of-war between writers who value the freedom it offers from traditional media constraints and those who condemn its tolerance of extremist content.

Migrating to a Safer Harbor: Platformer’s Move to Ghost

Among the dissatisfied voices is Platformer, one of Substack’s top newsletters, which has announced its decision to migrate to Ghost. This move comes in the wake of an article in The Atlantic titled ‘Substack Has a Nazi Problem’ and an open letter from over 200 Substack writers asking the company to clarify its stance. Ghost, a nonprofit and open-source publishing platform, has committed to removing pro-Nazi content, making it a more palatable option for writers like Newton who seek stricter content guidelines.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

