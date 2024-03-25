Foreign Press Corps Moves into Berlusconi's Notorious 'Bunga Bunga' Palazzo in Rome

The foreign press corps has transitioned into a grand palazzo in Rome, previously the residence of Silvio Berlusconi, marking a significant shift in the landscape of international journalism within Italy. The choice of Palazzo Grazioli, infamous for Berlusconi's 'bunga bunga' parties, as their new base underscores a fascinating blend of historical extravagance and modern-day media operations.

Historic Elegance Meets Press Operations

Palazzo Grazioli, a 16th-century marvel, now houses the desks and operations of the foreign press association, merging the opulence of the past with the digital hustle of today's journalism. The palazzo's notable features include a secret door behind a bookcase, leading to a hidden stairway, and lavatories adorned with baths and brass taps, reminiscent of Berlusconi's lavish lifestyle. This setup provides journalists a unique working environment, surrounded by the remnants of political and personal dramas.

Legacy of Controversy and Luxury

Berlusconi's tenure as Italy's prime minister was marred by scandals, the most notorious being the 'bunga bunga' parties, symbolizing a period of indulgence and controversy. The palazzo's current state, with its preserved decorations and fittings, serves as a living museum of Berlusconi's flamboyant life. The presence of journalists in such a historically charged setting adds a layer of irony, given Berlusconi's tumultuous relationship with the press. The luxurious backdrop against which these journalists now work is a constant reminder of Italy's complex political history.

State-Sponsored Journalism Hub

The Italian state's decision to fund the press corps' occupation of Palazzo Grazioli ties back to Mussolini's era, reflecting a longstanding desire to monitor foreign journalists. This practice, now repurposed for logistical support rather than surveillance, raises questions about the independence of the press and the role of state funding in journalism. Nevertheless, the move has created a buzz among journalists, who are fascinated by their new surroundings, indicative of the evolving relationship between the press and political power in Italy.

The relocation of the foreign press corps to Palazzo Grazioli not only marks a new chapter in the international media's presence in Italy but also invites reflection on the intersections of history, politics, and journalism. As these correspondents settle into their sumptuous new surroundings, the legacy of Berlusconi's era looms large, offering a unique lens through which to view the ongoing narrative of Italian political life.