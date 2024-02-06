Carol A. Buckles of Albion Passes Away at 91; Funeral Services Announced

Albion, Nebraska, mourns the loss of a cherished resident, Carol A. Buckles, who passed away at the age of 91 on February 4, 2024. Known for her dedication to her family and the community, Buckles leaves behind a legacy of service and love that will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Arrangements

Funeral services for Buckles are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Levander Funeral Home in Albion. Rev. Mark McClintick will officiate the ceremony, ensuring a heartfelt and memorable service. The burial will follow at the Dublin Cemetery in Primrose, providing a final resting place befitting a life well-lived.

Visitation and Memorials

The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday, from 5 to 7 p.m., offering an opportunity for friends and acquaintances to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Saving Grace Bible Church, the Boone County Health Center Foundation, or the Good Samaritan Society in Albion. These organizations reflect the values and causes that Buckles held dear in her lifetime.

A Legacy Remembered

In her 91 years, Carol A. Buckles led an impactful life, touching many with her kindness and devotion. Survived by her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, her spirit lives on in the family she adored and the community she served. Albion will remember Buckles as a beacon of love and service, her memory a testament to a life beautifully lived.