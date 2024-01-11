ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Community Court of Justice has announced its readiness to adjudicate any disputes related to elections across the continent. This declaration comes in a period marked by an increase in unconstitutional changes of government within West Africa. Such events have led to criticism of regional bodies like the ECOWAS Court, which have been accused of not fulfilling their justice delivery mandates.

ECOWAS Court’s Preparedness

Head of Legal Services and Research at ECOWAS, Apraku Nketia, communicated the court’s preparedness to JoyNews. He emphasized that the court is well-coordinated with other ECOWAS institutions and is backed by the ECOWAS Commission. The court’s approach to monitoring potential election-related violations in member countries relies on an early warning committee.

Seeking Redress

Nketia highlighted that political parties or individuals can approach the court for redress if they believe there have been violations during the election process. The ECOWAS Court’s experience in handling disputes, such as the conflict in Cote d’Ivoire, was cited as evidence of its ability and readiness to effectively manage such situations.

Honoring Electoral Provisions

Nketia also mentioned that the court respects the various electoral provisions of member countries, including Ghana. The court remains open to receive and address petitions related to electoral misconduct. The importance of proactive engagement by parties in electoral matters was underscored for the court’s effective functioning.