en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
ECOWAS Court of Justice Ready to Handle Election Disputes across West Africa

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Community Court of Justice has announced its readiness to adjudicate any disputes related to elections across the continent. This declaration comes in a period marked by an increase in unconstitutional changes of government within West Africa. Such events have led to criticism of regional bodies like the ECOWAS Court, which have been accused of not fulfilling their justice delivery mandates.

ECOWAS Court’s Preparedness

Head of Legal Services and Research at ECOWAS, Apraku Nketia, communicated the court’s preparedness to JoyNews. He emphasized that the court is well-coordinated with other ECOWAS institutions and is backed by the ECOWAS Commission. The court’s approach to monitoring potential election-related violations in member countries relies on an early warning committee.

Seeking Redress

Nketia highlighted that political parties or individuals can approach the court for redress if they believe there have been violations during the election process. The ECOWAS Court’s experience in handling disputes, such as the conflict in Cote d’Ivoire, was cited as evidence of its ability and readiness to effectively manage such situations.

Honoring Electoral Provisions

Nketia also mentioned that the court respects the various electoral provisions of member countries, including Ghana. The court remains open to receive and address petitions related to electoral misconduct. The importance of proactive engagement by parties in electoral matters was underscored for the court’s effective functioning.

0
Africa Politics
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
10 mins ago
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
African traditional medicine, a rich tapestry of herbal remedies, spiritual therapies, and manual techniques, has held its ground in the face of modern medical advancements, becoming an integral part of the continent’s healthcare system. Its dominance, underpinned by historical, cultural, and socio-economic factors, tells a complex story of accessibility, affordability, and cultural resonance, yet it
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
Botswana Examinations Council Announces JCE and BGCSE Results Release Dates
38 mins ago
Botswana Examinations Council Announces JCE and BGCSE Results Release Dates
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
49 mins ago
China's Medical Diplomacy: A Tale of Healing and Friendship
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
21 mins ago
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
Irish Lawyer Accuses Israel of Genocide: Introduces 'WCNSF' to Highlight Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
24 mins ago
Irish Lawyer Accuses Israel of Genocide: Introduces 'WCNSF' to Highlight Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis
Uganda's Road Safety Crisis: Over 60% of Drivers Lack Permits
35 mins ago
Uganda's Road Safety Crisis: Over 60% of Drivers Lack Permits
Latest Headlines
World News
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
1 min
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Secures Spot in Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
2 mins
Digital Playbooks: Revolutionizing Strategies in the NFL
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
2 mins
Bud Harrelson: Remembering the Mets Legend and Alzheimer's Advocate
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
3 mins
Medicine Supply Crisis: Faculty Members at King George's Medical University Raise Concerns
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
3 mins
Elite Offensive Lineman Fasusi Narrows College Choices: Texas Longhorns in Favor
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
9 mins
Historic Victory at Mogadishu Stadium: Benadir Region Secures Win
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
10 mins
The Dominance of African Traditional Medicine: Accessibility, Affordability, and Cultural Resonance
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
12 mins
Australia Day Merchandise: Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid National Debate
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
13 mins
Zambian President Appeals for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
30 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app