Economist Mark Zandi Predicts ‘Soft Landing’ for Economy Based on Latest CPI Report

Mark Zandi, a leading economist, has hinted at a possible ‘soft landing’ for the economy, in light of the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The concept of a ‘soft landing’ is an economic scenario where growth slows sufficiently to curb inflation, but avoids plunging into recession. The CPI, a barometer of the average change over time in prices paid by urban consumers for a basket of goods and services, is a critical economic indicator. Zandi’s statement suggests that inflationary pressures could be easing without triggering a significant downturn in economic activity, a potentially positive signal for businesses, policymakers, and consumers alike. The term ‘soft landing’ embodies the delicate equilibrium between economic growth and inflation control that central banks and governments seek to maintain during periods of economic adjustment.

Dissecting the CPI Data

The CPI report shows an increase of 0.3% in December from the prior month, and a rise of 3.4% from the same period a year earlier, indicating a slight acceleration from November’s annual increase of 3.1%. The data further reveal a firming of inflation at the year’s end after price gains had nearly halved during 2023.

Key sectors contributing to the inflation include rent, insurance, medical care, and motor vehicle insurance. For instance, the shelter index, accounting for over two-thirds of the core price increase, surged 6.2% over the past year. Medical care services rose 0.7% in December, marking the highest increase since September 2022, while motor vehicle insurance increased 1.5% in December, reflecting a staggering 20.3% rise from a year earlier.

The Economic Outlook

Analysts at Bloomberg Economics predict another ‘soft’ inflation reading, largely due to declines in the goods sector. Their forecast suggests that the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, rose just 0.2% in December. This supports Federal Reserve policymakers’ efforts to rein in inflation.

The CPI data suggest that core prices rose faster than expected in December, causing S&P 500 futures to weaken slightly in early market action following the CPI inflation data. Investors are now weighing the potential impact on Federal Reserve policy.

Market Reactions and Future Implications

The CPI report has prompted varied market reactions, with S&P 500 futures initially dipping but later rebounding to the flat line. The 10-year Treasury yield also nudged up to 4.04% after the CPI data, up from 4.03% on Wednesday.

The US Federal Reserve, tasked with the dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment, is expected to maintain an aggressive stance to tame inflation in the foreseeable future. The inflation figures also strengthened the US Dollar against its rivals.

In conclusion, the latest CPI report and the potential ‘soft landing’ scenario it suggests, carries significant implications for businesses, policymakers, and consumers. It also highlights the delicate balance central banks and governments must navigate in managing economic growth and inflation.