en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Economist Mark Zandi Predicts ‘Soft Landing’ for Economy Based on Latest CPI Report

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
Economist Mark Zandi Predicts ‘Soft Landing’ for Economy Based on Latest CPI Report

Mark Zandi, a leading economist, has hinted at a possible ‘soft landing’ for the economy, in light of the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The concept of a ‘soft landing’ is an economic scenario where growth slows sufficiently to curb inflation, but avoids plunging into recession. The CPI, a barometer of the average change over time in prices paid by urban consumers for a basket of goods and services, is a critical economic indicator. Zandi’s statement suggests that inflationary pressures could be easing without triggering a significant downturn in economic activity, a potentially positive signal for businesses, policymakers, and consumers alike. The term ‘soft landing’ embodies the delicate equilibrium between economic growth and inflation control that central banks and governments seek to maintain during periods of economic adjustment.

Dissecting the CPI Data

The CPI report shows an increase of 0.3% in December from the prior month, and a rise of 3.4% from the same period a year earlier, indicating a slight acceleration from November’s annual increase of 3.1%. The data further reveal a firming of inflation at the year’s end after price gains had nearly halved during 2023.

Key sectors contributing to the inflation include rent, insurance, medical care, and motor vehicle insurance. For instance, the shelter index, accounting for over two-thirds of the core price increase, surged 6.2% over the past year. Medical care services rose 0.7% in December, marking the highest increase since September 2022, while motor vehicle insurance increased 1.5% in December, reflecting a staggering 20.3% rise from a year earlier.

The Economic Outlook

Analysts at Bloomberg Economics predict another ‘soft’ inflation reading, largely due to declines in the goods sector. Their forecast suggests that the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, rose just 0.2% in December. This supports Federal Reserve policymakers’ efforts to rein in inflation.

The CPI data suggest that core prices rose faster than expected in December, causing S&P 500 futures to weaken slightly in early market action following the CPI inflation data. Investors are now weighing the potential impact on Federal Reserve policy.

Market Reactions and Future Implications

The CPI report has prompted varied market reactions, with S&P 500 futures initially dipping but later rebounding to the flat line. The 10-year Treasury yield also nudged up to 4.04% after the CPI data, up from 4.03% on Wednesday.

The US Federal Reserve, tasked with the dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment, is expected to maintain an aggressive stance to tame inflation in the foreseeable future. The inflation figures also strengthened the US Dollar against its rivals.

In conclusion, the latest CPI report and the potential ‘soft landing’ scenario it suggests, carries significant implications for businesses, policymakers, and consumers. It also highlights the delicate balance central banks and governments must navigate in managing economic growth and inflation.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
26 seconds ago
Anganwadi Workers in Mumbai Protest for Better Pay and Conditions
Anganwadi workers, the backbone of India’s public healthcare system, particularly in rural areas, made their voices heard on the streets of Mumbai. The protest, organized by the workers themselves, served as a call for better pay, improved working conditions, and above all, recognition of their essential contribution to the nation’s health and child care services.
Anganwadi Workers in Mumbai Protest for Better Pay and Conditions
Thailand to Host Filming of 'The White Lotus' Third Season
1 min ago
Thailand to Host Filming of 'The White Lotus' Third Season
Circle, Renowned Stablecoin Firm, Confidentially Files for IPO in U.S.
1 min ago
Circle, Renowned Stablecoin Firm, Confidentially Files for IPO in U.S.
Ex-Ukrainian MP Derkach Accuses Biden of Corruption in Revealing Interview
28 seconds ago
Ex-Ukrainian MP Derkach Accuses Biden of Corruption in Revealing Interview
Lebanese Maronite Bishops Demand Ceasefire, Denounce Treason Accusations
30 seconds ago
Lebanese Maronite Bishops Demand Ceasefire, Denounce Treason Accusations
CES 2024: Unveiling the Future of Tech with Groundbreaking Innovations
1 min ago
CES 2024: Unveiling the Future of Tech with Groundbreaking Innovations
Latest Headlines
World News
Somerset Trojans vs Devonshire Cougars: A Match to Watch in the Football Premier Division
2 mins
Somerset Trojans vs Devonshire Cougars: A Match to Watch in the Football Premier Division
Court Rules Florida Governor Violated First Amendment Rights of State Attorney
3 mins
Court Rules Florida Governor Violated First Amendment Rights of State Attorney
Rep. Jayapal's Verbal Misstep Sparks Humor Amid Serious Trump Discussion
5 mins
Rep. Jayapal's Verbal Misstep Sparks Humor Amid Serious Trump Discussion
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
6 mins
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams ED over Summons to Farooq Abdullah
The Resurgence of Naval Power in Global Geopolitics: A Profound Shift
8 mins
The Resurgence of Naval Power in Global Geopolitics: A Profound Shift
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Seeks Extension of Mayoral Control Amid Class Size Concerns
8 mins
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Seeks Extension of Mayoral Control Amid Class Size Concerns
Armed Individuals Board Oil Tanker St. Nikolas Near Gulf of Oman
8 mins
Armed Individuals Board Oil Tanker St. Nikolas Near Gulf of Oman
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
9 mins
Ron DeSantis on the Presidential Campaign Trail: Navigating the Trump Comparison and Voter Engagement
UNC Tar Heels Triumph over Rival N.C. State, Upholding Unbeaten ACC Status
9 mins
UNC Tar Heels Triumph over Rival N.C. State, Upholding Unbeaten ACC Status
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 mins
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
3 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
5 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
6 hours
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app