Arts & Entertainment

Eclectic Mix of Genres and Talents Marks SXSW 2024 Film & TV Festival Lineup

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Eclectic Mix of Genres and Talents Marks SXSW 2024 Film & TV Festival Lineup

South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival has unveiled an eclectic lineup for its 2024 Film & TV Festival, set to run from March 8-16 in Austin, Texas. Renowned for its diverse blend of media, the festival’s 24 Beats Per Second series is set to spotlight six documentaries, including those on Mogwai and Omar and Cedric, thereby emphasizing its significant musical component.

World Premieres and Notable Highlights

The festival’s highlights include the world premiere of ‘Babes,’ a film penned and starred in by Ilana Glazer. ‘The Fall Guy,’ a big screen adaptation of the classic 1980s TV series featuring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, is another anticipated event. An early glimpse of ‘3 Body Problem,’ a Netflix series adaptation of Liu Cixin’s lauded sci-fi novel by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, is also on the festival’s must-watch list.

Horror and Documentaries Take Center Stage

Horror enthusiasts will have their hands full with a slew of thrilling options, including ‘Cuckoo’, ‘Azrael’, ‘Family’, ‘Hood Witch’, ‘Hunting Daze’, ‘It’s What’s Inside’, ‘Kryptic’, and ‘Oddity’. The festival will also screen several music-related films in the main Documentary competition, further underlining its commitment to showcasing an array of genres.

Spotlight on Emerging and Established Talents

The SXSW 2024 Film & TV Festival is not just about premieres and big names. It equally throws the spotlight on emerging voices and established talents from across the globe. The festival’s narrative and documentary competitions feature world premieres, storytelling showcases, and vibrant portraits of communities and individuals, affirming its stand as a platform for diverse narratives.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

