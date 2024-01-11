en English
BNN Newsroom

Earthquake Near North Korean Nuclear Site: A Recall of its Nuclear Past and Future Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
A 2.4 magnitude earthquake occurred near a North Korean nuclear test site, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. The tremor, localized 41 kilometers northwest of Kilju, a region known for the infamous Punggye-ri nuclear test facility, took place at 7:00 pm (1000 GMT). Geological experts suggest the quake, with a depth of 20 kilometers, was a natural event, unrelated to any nuclear activities.

A History of Nuclear Tests

North Korea has a rather disconcerting history related to nuclear tests at the Punggye-ri site, with six tests conducted between 2006 and 2017. The last test in 2017 not only resulted in a significant 6.3 magnitude earthquake but also led to international condemnation and the imposition of newer sanctions by the United Nations Security Council. The sanctions included severe restrictions on oil shipments, a crucial resource for the hermit kingdom.

Estimations and Implications

Monitoring groups have estimated that the 2017 nuclear test had a yield of up to 250 kilotons, a stark indicator of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. Following the test, North Korea announced it had successfully detonated a hydrogen bomb, emphasizing the test’s importance in its goal to become a complete nuclear power.

As of 2018, US intelligence officials estimated that North Korea had enough fissile material for 65 nuclear weapons and was capable of producing material for an additional 12 weapons annually. The RAND Corporation, in a 2021 report, projected that by 2027, North Korea could possess over 200 nuclear weapons and a substantial number of ballistic missiles, significantly increasing its military might and the potential threat to global peace.

Current Developments and Future Outlook

Despite the sanctions and international pressure, North Korea’s nuclear program continues to raise concerns. The 2.4 magnitude earthquake near the nuclear test site might be a natural occurrence, but it serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking in the region. The international community needs to persist in its efforts to denuclearize the Korean peninsula and ensure a peaceful future for all.

BNN Newsroom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

