Dyson Loses Legal Bid for Compensation from European Commission

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:26 am EST
Dyson Loses Legal Bid for Compensation from European Commission

The British engineering company, Dyson, has had its claim for 176 million euros in compensation dismissed by the European Commission. The lawsuit, centered around the Commission’s energy label testing regulations, was lodged by Dyson on the grounds of alleged discrimination against their bagless vacuum cleaner technology. Despite having successfully annulled the legislation in a previous five-year legal battle back in 2018, the European Court of Justice ruled that the Commission’s breach of directive was not ‘sufficiently serious’ to warrant the substantial compensation.

Dyson’s Groundbreaking Technology

Dyson’s unique vacuum cleaner design relies on proprietary cyclone technology that eliminates the need for bags. The company asserts that unlike traditional bagged vacuums, their products do not suffer from a loss of suction over time, giving them a competitive edge in the market. The contention arose from the Commission’s tests which were based on vacuums with empty bags, a situation Dyson argued did not reflect normal usage and gave competitors an unfair advantage by making them appear more energy-efficient.

Overturning Legislation and Future Steps

While Dyson’s efforts successfully overturned the previous legislation, the European Commission has already commenced work on creating new energy labelling rules for vacuum cleaners. These are expected to be unveiled later this year. The new testing methods are projected to involve a partly loaded receptacle, a move that aims to better simulate real-world usage, addressing Dyson’s earlier concerns. This development is a significant step in ensuring that future energy efficiency ratings for vacuum cleaners are both fair and representative of actual usage.

Business Europe
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

