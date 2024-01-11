en English
BNN Newsroom

DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback

It was a night of great sporting drama at the Dakota Wesleyan University (DWU) men’s basketball game, as the team overturned a 10-point second-half deficit to clinch a significant victory against the 17th ranked Morningside Mustangs. The Tigers sealed an awe-inspiring 90-86 win, breaking a two-match losing streak and sending a clear message of resilience and tenacity to their competitors.

Randy Rosenquist Jr. Turns the Tide

The hero of the night was undoubtedly freshman Randy Rosenquist Jr., who played an instrumental role in the turnaround. With the clock ticking and the game hanging in the balance, Rosenquist nailed three decisive 3-pointers during the final minutes of the game, sparking a 20-4 run that swung the pendulum in favor of the Tigers.

Key Players Rise to the Occasion

Not to be overshadowed, teammates Jakob Dobney and Samuel Aslesen each reached the 21-point mark, significantly contributing to the team’s success. Dobney showcased his prowess at the free-throw line, while Aslesen displayed impressive field shooting, adding much-needed points to the scoreboard.

A Game of Two Halves

The game was truly a tale of two halves, with the Tigers initially leading by a substantial 16 points in the first half. However, Morningside’s Joey Skoff and Ely Doble, both 2023 honorable mention NAIA All-Americans, led a comeback for the Mustangs, turning the tide in the second half. But the Tigers’ fortitude and late-game performance, punctuated by strategic plays and key free throws, ultimately secured their victory.

With this win, DWU has improved their season record to 9-8. The team is now looking ahead to their next challenge, an away game against Dordt, where they will aim to maintain their newfound momentum and continue their winning ways.

In a related victory, the Dakota Wesleyan women’s basketball team also triumphed over Morningside, erasing a 13-point Mustangs lead with just 2 minutes left in the third quarter to secure a 70-65 win. Morgan Edelman led the women’s team with an impressive tally of 18 points.

