BNN Newsroom

Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Dutton Calls for Woolworths Boycott Amid Australia Day Controversy

The debate over how Australia Day should be celebrated has taken a new turn with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton calling for a boycott of supermarket chain Woolworths. The controversy stems from the company’s recent decision to halt the sale of Australia Day-themed merchandise.

The Controversy Over Australia Day Merchandise

Australia Day, observed every year on January 26, commemorates the arrival of the First Fleet at Port Jackson in New South Wales in 1788 and the raising of the British flag at Sydney Cove by Governor Arthur Phillip. However, the day is marred by contention, with some Australians viewing it as a day of mourning due to the devastating impact of colonialism on Indigenous communities. Woolworths’ decision to stop selling Australia Day merchandise reflects this broader debate over the celebration of the day and has sparked a fresh wave of controversy.

Political Figures Weigh In

Mr. Dutton criticized Woolworths for taking a political stance and called on consumers to shift their business elsewhere. He labeled the CEO, Brad Banducci, as a ‘forward-leaning chief executive’ and called the move an ‘outrage.’ His call for a boycott was echoed by other politicians including One Nation senator Pauline Hanson but met with criticism from figures such as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Agriculture Minister Murray Watt. The latter accused Dutton of reigniting a culture war.

A Shift in Community Perceptions

The decision by Woolworths is reflective of a growing shift in public sentiment regarding Australia Day. Other retailers like Kmart and Aldi have also made similar decisions, signaling a changing perspective on the celebration of Australia Day. Meanwhile, Reconciliation Australia has welcomed Woolworths’ decision, highlighting the ongoing discourse about how Australia reconciles its colonial past with the recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the traditional custodians of the land.

In the midst of this debate, the question of business practices of supermarket giants and their influence on societal issues is also being discussed. While Woolworths defends its decision as a business call, critics argue it’s an attempt to cancel Australia Day.

BNN Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

