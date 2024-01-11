en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Donald Trump Teases Potential Running Mate for 2024 Presidential Election

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Donald Trump Teases Potential Running Mate for 2024 Presidential Election

During a recent Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, former President Donald Trump sparked intrigue and speculation by hinting at his potential running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump, who is yet to secure the Republican nomination, cryptically suggested that he has already chosen his vice-presidential candidate, albeit withholding the name.

The suspense surrounding Trump’s potential vice-presidential pick heightened when he was pressed for a hint about his chosen one.

In response, the former president playfully suggested that the reveal could be a standalone spectacle, potentially in another show, thereby keeping the political world on its toes.

0
Politics United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
Yemen, a nation teetering on the brink of catastrophe, has witnessed yet another significant event in its protracted conflict. The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, frequently known as the Houthis, delivered a noteworthy speech in 2024, addressing a set of critical issues that have been plaguing the war-torn country. The oration was a rare and
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi's Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report
18 mins ago
Botswana Court Postpones Mokonopi's Murder Case; Waiting for Forensic Report
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
18 mins ago
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Cambodia's Rigorous Police Reforms and Vision for 2030
4 mins ago
Cambodia's Rigorous Police Reforms and Vision for 2030
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
7 mins ago
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
8 mins ago
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
Latest Headlines
World News
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
2 mins
Kente-Clad Black Stars Showcase Cultural Pride Ahead of AFCON 2023
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
2 mins
Ansarullah Leader Addresses Yemen Conflict and Calls for Sovereignty in Recent Speech
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
7 mins
U.S. Senator Calls for Action on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
8 mins
Phnom Penh Cracks Down on Waste Management Violations
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
15 mins
Harnessing Emotion-Driven Impulsiveness to Promote Healthy Eating Among Adolescents
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
18 mins
The DEI Debate: A Deep Dive into Controversy in Louisiana's Higher Education
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
19 mins
Leaked Report Exposes Serious Allegations Against DA Politicians in South Africa
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
20 mins
Ijara MP's Bold Education Funding Move Amid Parents' School Management Concerns
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
1 hour
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
2 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
4 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
6 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app