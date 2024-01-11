Donald Trump Teases Potential Running Mate for 2024 Presidential Election

During a recent Fox News town hall in Des Moines, Iowa, former President Donald Trump sparked intrigue and speculation by hinting at his potential running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

Trump, who is yet to secure the Republican nomination, cryptically suggested that he has already chosen his vice-presidential candidate, albeit withholding the name.

The suspense surrounding Trump’s potential vice-presidential pick heightened when he was pressed for a hint about his chosen one.

In response, the former president playfully suggested that the reveal could be a standalone spectacle, potentially in another show, thereby keeping the political world on its toes.