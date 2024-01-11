Disneyland Paris Unveils ‘Disney Electrical Sky Parade’ in ‘Disney Symphony of Colours’ Programme

Disneyland Paris has unveiled a breathtakingly innovative nightly drone show, christened ‘Disney Electrical Sky Parade’, as an integral part of its ‘Disney Symphony of Colours’ programme. The spectacle, a stirring tribute to the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade, employs over 500 drones to create illuminated images such as Mickey Mouse, Elliott the Dragon, and Cinderella’s carriage suspended magically over the Sleeping Beauty Castle. This visual extravaganza is open for public viewing until September 30, 2024.

‘Disney Symphony of Colours’ Programme

Moreover, the ‘Disney Symphony of Colours’ programme will welcome another event commencing on February 10, titled ‘A Million Splashes of Colour’. This daytime show is a vibrant celebration of Disney and Pixar animated films, featuring beloved characters, 30 dancers, and a repertoire of songs from popular movies. This colourful spectacle is also scheduled to run until September 30.

Main Street, U.S.A. and Disneyland Hotel

Disney enthusiasts visiting Main Street, U.S.A. can enjoy the ‘Blooming in Colours’ decorations which will be on display until May 5, 2024. The five-star Disneyland Hotel, after a brief hiatus, is set to reopen on January 25, welcoming guests back into its opulent settings.

Upcoming Attractions

Disneyland Paris is also preparing for the launch of a new show titled ‘Alice & The Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland’, slated to debut in the spring. The show is expected to be an immersive journey into the fantastical world of Wonderland, promising yet another thrilling experience for Disney enthusiasts.

Developed in collaboration with Dronisos, the official technology supplier of Disneyland Paris, the ‘Disney Electrical Sky Parade’ has garnered positive reviews for its captivating and mesmerizing aerial imagery. Despite minor setbacks, it marks another milestone in Disneyland Paris’s unending quest to create magical experiences for its visitors.