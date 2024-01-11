en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Disney Acquires Additional Seasons & Specials of ‘Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
Disney Acquires Additional Seasons & Specials of ‘Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir’

Disney Brand Television has declared the procurement of two more seasons and three original animated specials of the globally embraced ‘Miraculous — Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir.’ The series, a collaborative project from ZAG studio and Method Animation, is currently in production for its sixth and seventh seasons. These, along with the animated specials, are slated for a worldwide release on Disney Channel this fall. Post-release, they will be available for streaming on Disney+.

Unwavering Appeal & Success of ‘Miraculous’

‘Miraculous’ is an animated series that has captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling narrative of two Parisian teenagers, Marinette and Adrien, who transform into superheroes to protect their city from villains. The franchise’s success is undeniable, boasting over 37 billion views on YouTube, earning it a robust fan following. Its film spinoff, ‘Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie,’ echoed this success, topping box offices in France and Germany before its launch on Netflix. The series is also a critical success, bagging the title of ‘best animated series’ at the Kidscreen Awards.

Evolution of Visuals & Narrative

The upcoming seasons and animated specials are produced in collaboration with various international partners, promising a global appeal. The new content will feature visuals crafted using the Unreal Engine gaming platform, showcasing a significant evolution in the series’ visual quality. The narrative continues to explore the lives of Marinette and Adrien as they face new supervillains and grapple with their superpowers, all while juggling their everyday teenage lives.

‘Miraculous’ – Beyond Entertainment

Jeremy Zag, the founder and CEO of ZAG, highlights an important aspect of the series – its teaching of self-belief and overcoming fears without superhero powers. This theme resonates deeply with its young audience, making ‘Miraculous’ more than just an entertainment series. Julien Borde of Mediawan, meanwhile, underscores the burgeoning fan community for the ‘Miraculous’ universe – a testament to the series’ lasting impact and wide-reaching appeal.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Red Sea Trade Disruptions: A Looming Threat to Global Economic Growth
Unrest ripples through the world economy as the tumultuous Red Sea crisis escalates, with Houthi militants from Yemen disrupting vital trade flows. The repercussions of this geopolitical turmoil threaten to stifle global economic growth, casting a shadow over international trade. Vincent Clerc, CEO of Maersk, one of the world’s largest container shipping firms, has voiced
Red Sea Trade Disruptions: A Looming Threat to Global Economic Growth
DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback
34 seconds ago
DWU Tigers Overcome Morningside Mustangs in Stunning Comeback
Google Assistant Overhaul: Discontinuation of Underutilized Features Amidst Layoffs
56 seconds ago
Google Assistant Overhaul: Discontinuation of Underutilized Features Amidst Layoffs
Infosys Reports Q3 FY24 Earnings: Net Profit Declines Amid Challenges, Focus Shifts to AI and Cloud
6 seconds ago
Infosys Reports Q3 FY24 Earnings: Net Profit Declines Amid Challenges, Focus Shifts to AI and Cloud
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
16 seconds ago
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus
Mike Johnson's Leadership Questioned Amid GOP Discord over Budget Deal
29 seconds ago
Mike Johnson's Leadership Questioned Amid GOP Discord over Budget Deal
Latest Headlines
World News
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
2 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali's Classical Status, Presents Evidence to PM Modi
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
2 mins
NYU Scientists Uncover Potential Method to Prevent Influenza Spread
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
3 mins
Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
5 mins
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
8 mins
Golfer Padraig Harrington Set to Return to the Greens Despite Health Setbacks
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
8 mins
Fadnavis Criticises Thackeray, Pledges Water Supply to Marathwada
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
13 mins
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
14 mins
Los Angeles Sparks Promote Health Equality with Free Mammogram Event
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
14 mins
PGA Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps Into Sony Open Following Aaron Baddeley's Withdrawal
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
42 mins
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
2 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
3 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
4 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
5 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
5 hours
World Bank Economist Warns of 'Decade of Wasted Opportunity'
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
7 hours
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app