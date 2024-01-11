en English
Science & Technology

Discovery of Oldest Known Fossilized Skin Sheds Light on Early Reptile Evolution

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
Discovery of Oldest Known Fossilized Skin Sheds Light on Early Reptile Evolution

A groundbreaking discovery has been made by a team of researchers who have unearthed what is believed to be the oldest known fossilized skin, dating back to the early Permian Period, approximated between 289 and 286 million years ago. This significant finding was made in a limestone cave system in Oklahoma and is attributed to an ancient reptile. The skin sample, smaller than a fingernail, marks the first-known skin-cast fossil from the Paleozoic Era and was described in a study published in Current Biology.

Rich Fossil Site Offers Unique Findings

Alongside this ancient skin, the cave system yielded other fascinating fossils, including skin compressions and fragments from an ancient reptile known as Captorhinus aguti, as well as scales from anamniotes, animals that reproduce in water. The specific conditions within the cave, where creatures fell and were buried in fine clay sediments during the early Permian, facilitated the preservation of these fossils. The presence of active oil seepage during the Permian also contributed significantly to the preservation of the skin.

Ancient Skin Resembles Modern Reptile Epidermis

Under microscopic scrutiny, the ancient skin displays striking similarities to modern crocodile skin and features comparable to those seen in present-day snakes and worm lizards. These findings suggest that the key features of the epidermis existed at the initial stages of amniote diversification, offering invaluable insights into the evolutionary history of ancient reptiles.

Unraveling the Depths of Vertebrate History

The study of ancient reptile fossils continues to broaden our understanding of their evolution. This is evident from the recent discovery made by another research team in 2022, where they unearthed a 150-million-year-old rhynchocephalian fossil, thus showcasing the profound depth of vertebrate history. The discovery of the oldest known fossilized skin adds to this expanding knowledge, offering a novel lens through which to interpret the development of mammalian hair follicles, avian feathers, and the protective role of skin in evolutionary history.

Science & Technology United States Wildlife
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

