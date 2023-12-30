en English
Africa

Zomba City Council Teams Up with Habitat for Humanity to Combat Flash Floods

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 10:53 pm EST
Zomba City Council (ZCC) and Habitat for Humanity have joined forces in a strategic initiative to combat the persistent challenge of flash floods through effective urban planning and environmental solutions. The project, aimed at clearing drains across the city, is a proactive measure towards disaster risk reduction in an area with a history of flooding incidents.

Combining Resources and Expertise

This partnership between ZCC and Habitat for Humanity is a testament to the power of collaboration in addressing grave urban and environmental challenges. By pooling resources and expertise, the two entities aim to not only prevent destructive floods but also enhance the long-term resilience and sustainability of the city’s infrastructure.

Flash Floods – An Urban Nightmare

Flash floods have been a recurring problem in Zomba City, causing significant damage to infrastructure and homes, and posing a serious risk to lives. The root of this issue lies in improper drainage, which leads to water accumulation during heavy rains. This initiative by ZCC and Habitat for Humanity seeks to rectify this, ensuring proper drainage to prevent the buildup of water.

A Proactive Step Towards Disaster Risk Reduction

The clearing of drains is more than just an immediate solution to flooding. It is a crucial step towards disaster risk reduction, ensuring that the city can better withstand the effects of heavy rainfall in the future. This project marks a significant stride in safeguarding the city and its inhabitants from the destructive effects of flash floods.

Africa Disaster
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

