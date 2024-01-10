en English
Disaster

Yala National Park Under Siege: Flooding Triggers Emergency Disaster Declaration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
In a sudden turn of events, the renowned Yala National Park has been compelled to announce an emergency disaster situation. The declaration follows a significant flooding incident, brought about by the spillage of minor tanks, leading to the inundation of the park’s entrances. This calamity has completely blocked the park’s main entrance at Palatupana, prompting a temporary suspension of entry from this gate.

Havoc Wreaked by the Deluge

The flooding has not only disrupted human activity but also affected the park’s diverse wildlife. The water levels in the park have risen alarmingly, submerging vast areas up to three feet deep. The situation has escalated to such an extent that the park authorities have had to initiate evacuation procedures for local residents and tourists lodged in the park’s bungalows.

Response to the Crisis

Amid the chaos, park authorities and emergency disaster teams are working relentlessly to manage the crisis. Efforts are being made to rescue and relocate the affected animals, while parallel initiatives are undertaken to ensure the safety of people in the vicinity. Video footage from the scene depicts a landscape dominated by water, with entrance points buried and access to the park severely restricted.

Precautionary Measures and Future Implications

As the threat of major flooding looms large, authorities have implemented precautionary measures to safeguard individuals within the park’s boundaries. The ongoing evacuation procedures are indicative of the severity of the situation. The incident has indeed raised serious concerns about the potential impact on the park’s ecosystem and the future of tourism in the area.

Disaster Wildlife
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

