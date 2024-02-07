Woman Trapped in 100-Foot Deep Borewell: Rescue Operations Underway in Gangapur

In a concerning incident that has captured the attention of the nation, 25-year-old Mona Bai from Gudla village in Gangapur city fell into a borewell that was approximately 100 feet deep. The event occurred behind her own house, reportedly on Tuesday evening, and has since mobilized rescue operations on a grand scale.
Discovery of the Accident
According to the victim's family members, Mona had been missing since 8 pm on Tuesday. On discovering her slippers outside the recently constructed borewell that contained no water, her family realized the horrific truth - that Mona had fallen into the borewell. They immediately alerted the police, who responded by launching an investigation into the incident.
Rescue Operations in Full Swing
Upon receiving information about the accident, rescue operations were quickly put into motion. Both the National Disaster Response Force and their state counterpart are currently involved in the rescue efforts. Authorities are also making all possible efforts to supply oxygen to Mona, who remains trapped inside the borewell.
Investigating the Circumstances
While the initial assumption is that the incident was a tragic accident, police are also considering potential foul play. Deputy Superintendent of Police Santram confirmed the receipt of information about the incident and assured that the circumstances leading to Mona's fall are being thoroughly investigated.