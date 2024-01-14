en English
Africa

Tragic Gold Mine Collapse in Tanzania Claims At Least 21 Lives: Global Incidents Roundup

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Tragic Gold Mine Collapse in Tanzania Claims At Least 21 Lives: Global Incidents Roundup

A sudden, catastrophic event unfolded in the quiet hours of Saturday morning in Tanzania’s Simiyu Region. A gold mine, the lifeblood of many in the local community, collapsed under the weight of relentless rainfall. It was 5:00 a.m. local time when the earth moved in Bariadi District, entrapping an unknown number of miners in a terrifying grave of mud and rock.

Heavy Rainfall Halts Rescue Operations

The devastation extended beyond the loss of life. The persistent downpour has challenged the rescue efforts, forcing them to a standstill. Simiyu Regional Commissioner, Yahaya Nawanda, reported that rescue attempts had to be paused due to the continued rainfall, adding another layer of anguish to an already tragic situation.

The Human Cost of the Tragedy

The human cost of the disaster has been profoundly heartbreaking. At least 21 fatalities have been confirmed, with several miners still unaccounted for. Most of those who lost their lives were young individuals, aged between 25 and 35. Their untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of their families and the community.

Other Global Incidents

Elsewhere in the world, tragedy struck in Guinea where a fuel depot exploded, resulting in at least 13 deaths and 88 injuries. In Egypt, incumbent President al-Sisi was re-elected with 89.6 percent of the vote, while South Africa has lodged a genocide case against Israel at the World Court.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

