The Ghost Ship: A Haunting Exploration of the Abandoned MS Astor

In a poignant reminder of the ravages of time and circumstance, the once grandiose cruise ship, the MS Astor, now lay abandoned and desolate at Aliaga, Turkey's largest demolition site. First launched in 1968, the Astor served the luxury cruise industry for 34 years before its abandonment in 2021. The ship's fate was sealed not by wear and tear, but by the harsh realities of the pandemic.

Unveiling the Ghostly Silence

A team of Urban Explorers, led by 35-year-old Bob Thissen, was given the rare opportunity to document the eerie silence that had enveloped the once bustling vessel. A series of haunting photographs testified to the ship's untouched interiors, providing a stark contrast to the lively atmosphere it once housed. A retro bar, still adorned with drinks on tables, a spa room with a lone gown hanging on the wall, an empty swimming pool encircled by vacant wooden deck chairs, a pristine theater, and a gym untouched by years of disuse, all stood as silent witnesses to the ship's better days.

A Glance Into the Past

Thissen's photographs offer a rare glimpse into the past, a time when the Astor was a symbol of luxury and grandeur. The images are a testament to the ship's former glory, capturing its decadence in the face of desolation. The untouched interiors, frozen in time, serve as a haunting reminder of the vessel's vibrant past, a stark contrast to its current ghostly silence.

The Fate of the MS Astor

Despite the Astor's seemingly perfect condition, Thissen expressed a profound sadness over its fate. He believed the ship could have sailed many more voyages if not for the impacts of the pandemic. The Astor's story, while unique, is not isolated. The report also touches on the discovery of an abandoned narco submarine 'ghost ship' off Spain's coast and another vessel with corpses found off Colombia's coast, raising concerns about the issues of abandoned or illegal vessels at sea.