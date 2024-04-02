Taiwan Struck by 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake 'Strongest in 25 Years' : 4 Dead and Over 50 Injured

On Wednesday, a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan, marking the most significant seismic event to impact the island in over two decades. The quake, centered in Hualien County, resulted in at least four deaths and injured over 50 individuals. Its force was strong enough to trigger tsunami warnings across southern Japan and the Philippines, though these were later downgraded.

The national fire agency of Taiwan reported four fatalities in Hualien County, which was the epicenter of the earthquake that occurred around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the local United Daily News, three hikers lost their lives in rockslides within Taroko National Park, situated near the offshore epicenter of the quake.

Immediate Impact and Response

The earthquake's epicenter was located in the mountainous and sparsely populated area of Hualien, where falling rocks are suspected to have caused at least one death. The tremor led to substantial structural damage, leaving several buildings in precarious conditions and some people trapped. Local authorities and emergency services acted swiftly, launching rescue operations in the affected areas. Taiwan's Central Weather Administration recorded the quake's depth at 15.5km, contributing to its widespread impact, felt as far as mainland China and Japan.

Regional Tsunami Warnings and Aftershocks

Following the earthquake, tsunami warnings were promptly issued for parts of southern Japan and the Philippines, with Okinawa experiencing small tsunami waves. Although the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii later announced the reduced risk of damaging tsunamis, the event highlighted the region's vulnerability to such natural disasters. Aftershocks continued to be a concern, with more than 25 recorded in the aftermath, indicating the potential for further damage and emphasizing the need for preparedness.

Broader Implications for Taiwan and the Region

This recent earthquake serves as a stark reminder of Taiwan's seismic risks, located on the Pacific Ring of Fire. It poses significant challenges to infrastructure, economic activities, and the well-being of its residents. Notably, the event prompted the evacuation of several manufacturing plants, including those belonging to semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), hinting at the possible broader economic impacts. As Taiwan and its neighbors assess the damage and move towards recovery, the quake underscores the importance of continued vigilance and investment in earthquake resilience and preparedness strategies.