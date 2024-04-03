Taiwan Meteorological Agency Warns of Strong Aftershocks Following Devastating 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake

Taiwan has been hit by a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake, causing significant damage and fatalities in Hualien County. The quake, the strongest to strike the island in 25 years, was followed by multiple aftershocks, raising fears of more to come. Taiwan's meteorological agency warns of potential aftershocks ranging between 6.5 and 7.0 magnitude over the next few days.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

Following the initial quake, at least 25 aftershocks have been registered, with the China Earthquake Networks Center recording five of about 5 magnitude within an hour of the first tremor. The quake wreaked havoc in Hualien County, leading to the collapse of buildings and infrastructure. Rescue operations are underway, with emergency services scrambling to reach those trapped under rubble. The central weather administration has issued warnings for powerful aftershocks expected throughout the week, urging citizens to prepare for possible evacuations.

Impact on Local Infrastructure

The earthquake and subsequent aftershocks have had a profound impact on Taiwan's infrastructure. Metro systems and high-speed rail services in Taipei were suspended, and precautionary measures were taken on highways in northern Yilan and eastern Hualien. Despite the severity of the quake, no major tsunami was reported in the Philippines, and there were no injuries or damage in Japan. However, three small tsunamis were reported between Japan and Taiwan, though all tsunami warnings in Japan have since ended.

Looking Forward

As Taiwan grapples with the aftermath of its strongest quake in a quarter-century, the focus turns to recovery and rebuilding. The island's meteorological agency's warning of additional powerful aftershocks underscores the urgency of the ongoing rescue efforts and the need for community preparedness. With the death toll currently at four and many injured, the full scope of the earthquake's impact is yet to be fully realized. As the international community offers support, Taiwan's resilience is tested once more in the face of natural disaster.