St Helens Council Tackles Flooding Issues at Local Cemetery

St Helens Cemetery, a sanctuary for memories and solace, has recently been grappling with flooding issues due to an unexpected collapse of a drain, exacerbated by heavy and sustained rainfall. The St Helens Council, having acknowledged these challenges, is actively taking measures to rectify the situation and restore the serenity of the locale.

Addressing the Waterlogged Concerns

The council has been working diligently to repair the collapsed drain, which has been identified as the primary cause of the flooding. Despite the waterlogged state of certain parts of the cemetery, it remains open to the public. The council recognizes the importance of this space for individuals to reminisce and pay their respects to their departed loved ones. Therefore, it is exerting every effort to ensure that the cemetery stays accessible.

Commitment to Tranquility and Accessibility

St Helens Council remains unwavering in its commitment to preserving the cemetery as a tranquil haven. The council empathizes with those who might be disturbed by the current circumstances and expresses regret for any inconvenience caused by the flooding. It understands that such a disruption can be unsettling for those visiting the cemetery for moments of quiet reflection or to honor their loved ones.

Open for Queries and Assistance

For those with concerns or inquiries, the St Helens Council has made its onsite cemetery office available for assistance. The Bereavement Services Team stands ready to address any queries or issues that the public might have. This move underscores the council’s dedication to transparency and its desire to reassure visitors about the ongoing efforts to rectify the situation.

In conclusion, while the flooding issue at St Helens Cemetery presents a significant challenge, the council’s swift response and commitment to resolving the issue offer a beacon of hope to all those who frequent this sacred space. The council’s actions serve as a testament to its dedication to maintaining the cemetery as a peaceful and accessible space for the public, even in the face of unforeseen adversities.