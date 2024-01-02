en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Socastee Community Rises from Tornado’s Destruction: A Story of Resilience

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
Socastee Community Rises from Tornado’s Destruction: A Story of Resilience

On an ordinary day in December, the residents of Village Drive in Socastee, found their lives upended as a tornado, packing winds of around 90 mph, tore through their neighborhood. Among the survivors were Eladio Rincon and his family, who had fortuitously stepped out for a quick errand, only to return to a tree in their bedroom.

A Community Shaken, Not Broken

The tornado’s path of destruction included at least eight structures, leaving residents without power due to demolished power poles. The area, predominantly featuring mobile homes, many owned by Craig Sturgill, suffered significant damage. Sturgill recounted the incident as a significant disruption for the residents, many of whom were already in vulnerable positions.

Finding Shelter Amidst the Rubble

In the aftermath of the tornado, residents turned to friends, family, and motels for temporary shelter. The community, despite the shattering event, showcased their resilience and unity, assisting each other with cleanup and offering support in various forms. Among the notable stories of survival was that of Maria Aguirre de Naranjo and her family, who hid in the bathroom during the tornado and survived a tree crashing into their house.

Rebuilding Lives and Homes

Craig Sturgill is now navigating through the bureaucratic red tape to replace the destroyed homes. He has offered replacements at the same rent, with new units expected by the end of January. The community’s spirit of togetherness is palpable as they work tirelessly to rebuild their lives after the storm, a testament to their resilience and unity.

0
Disaster Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fire Damages Paris Park Pavilion in Arkansas City: Investigation Underway

By BNN Correspondents

FEMA to Open Disaster Recovery Centers in Illinois Following Severe Storms and Flooding

By Nitish Verma

Hyderabad Shaken by Explosion and Fire: A Night of Unanticipated Crises

By Rafia Tasleem

Christmas Eve Fire Devastates Rochford Industrial Site, Furniture Outlets Main Distribution Center Heavily Affected

By Israel Ojoko

Oyster River Fire Department Quells Intense Workshop Fire in Black Cre ...
@Accidents · 25 mins
Oyster River Fire Department Quells Intense Workshop Fire in Black Cre ...
heart comment 0
Japan in Race Against Time Following Devastating Earthquake and Severe Cold

By BNN Correspondents

Japan in Race Against Time Following Devastating Earthquake and Severe Cold
Storm Henk Unleashes Havoc: 50ft Tree Crushes Car in South Essex

By Momen Zellmi

Storm Henk Unleashes Havoc: 50ft Tree Crushes Car in South Essex
Sentara Leigh Hospital Battles Water Leak, Continues Quality Patient Care

By Hadeel Hashem

Sentara Leigh Hospital Battles Water Leak, Continues Quality Patient Care
Debunked: Viral Video Falsely Links Wave Incident to Japan Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Debunked: Viral Video Falsely Links Wave Incident to Japan Earthquake
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
11 seconds
Rising Star Jordon Riley: A New Hope for New York Giants' Defense
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
19 seconds
Chief Kelly Bakken: Transforming Altoona Police Department's Culture
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
44 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
53 seconds
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
54 seconds
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
54 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
55 seconds
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
57 seconds
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
58 seconds
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app