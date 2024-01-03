Slovenia Green-lights EU-Funded Flood Risk Reduction Project

Slovenia’s Ministry of Cohesion and Regional Development has green-lit a pioneering flood risk reduction initiative in the Vipava River basin. This project, backed by extensive EU funding, signifies the initial phase of a larger strategy to combat regional flooding. With an emphasis on non-structural flood management measures, the project will focus on three flood-impacted areas: Vrtojba-Šempeter pri Gorici, Vipava, and Renče.

A Comprehensive Hydrological Hydraulic Study

Integral to this initiative is a comprehensive hydrological hydraulic investigation that will span the entire Vipava River basin. This includes the river’s sources, its confluence with the Soča River, and all its tributaries. The study’s objective is to unearth a variety of solutions to mitigate flood risks throughout the basin.

The Second Stage: Structural Flood Management

The project’s second stage will delve into structural flood management measures. This stage aims to offer a more thorough approach to flood risk reduction, building on the findings of the initial non-structural measures and the comprehensive study.

Slovenia’s Cohesion Policy Programme 2021-2027

The funding for this initiative falls under Slovenia’s Cohesion Policy Programme 2021-2027. This programme is designed to address climate change adaptation, disaster risk prevention, and resilience through ecosystem-based approaches. The project’s total cost stands at 12,247,119.60 euros, with the European Regional Development Fund contributing over 10.3 million euros.

Meanwhile, Slovenia, along with its neighboring countries, has extended assistance to flood-hit regions in Germany and France. The EU Civil Protection Mechanism has facilitated swift aid, with France extending help to Germany and several pumps being dispatched from neighboring countries to France. France’s Pas-de-Calais department is on red alert for the second time in two months owing to heavy rainfall and river overflow. In Germany, areas like Lower Saxony and Bremen remain on weather alerts due to a significant rise in several rivers’ water levels.