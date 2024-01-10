Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage in Chatham County

A severe storm ripped through Chatham County on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The cities of Savannah and Port Wentworth, in particular, bore the brunt of the storm, with powerful winds toppling trees and causing widespread power outages.

The Damage Report

In the aftermath of the storm, residents like Joyce Bellfield and Julie Crawford were left picking up the pieces. Bellfield, a resident of Savannah, awoke to find a tree had crashed through her front window, damaging an antique lamp in its path. Similarly, Crawford, who hails from Port Wentworth, had a large palm tree fall directly onto her house, causing severe damage to her kitchen and rendering her home uninhabitable.

Community Response

In the face of such adversity, the community has rallied around the affected families, offering help to secure their homes temporarily. However, despite this outpouring of support, the homeowners face an uncertain future as they grapple with the daunting task of assessing the damage and initiating repairs.

Broader Impact of the Storm

The storm’s impact extended beyond individual homes. Various roads across Chatham County, including SR 1924 and US 64, were closed due to flooding and downed power lines. Over ten thousand customers in the Triangle area were left without power. Georgia Power is working tirelessly to restore service, and a Tornado Watch remains in effect for the region.