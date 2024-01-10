en English
Disaster

Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage in Chatham County

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 1:45 am EST
Severe Storm Causes Widespread Damage in Chatham County

A severe storm ripped through Chatham County on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. The cities of Savannah and Port Wentworth, in particular, bore the brunt of the storm, with powerful winds toppling trees and causing widespread power outages.

The Damage Report

In the aftermath of the storm, residents like Joyce Bellfield and Julie Crawford were left picking up the pieces. Bellfield, a resident of Savannah, awoke to find a tree had crashed through her front window, damaging an antique lamp in its path. Similarly, Crawford, who hails from Port Wentworth, had a large palm tree fall directly onto her house, causing severe damage to her kitchen and rendering her home uninhabitable.

Community Response

In the face of such adversity, the community has rallied around the affected families, offering help to secure their homes temporarily. However, despite this outpouring of support, the homeowners face an uncertain future as they grapple with the daunting task of assessing the damage and initiating repairs.

Broader Impact of the Storm

The storm’s impact extended beyond individual homes. Various roads across Chatham County, including SR 1924 and US 64, were closed due to flooding and downed power lines. Over ten thousand customers in the Triangle area were left without power. Georgia Power is working tirelessly to restore service, and a Tornado Watch remains in effect for the region.

Disaster
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

