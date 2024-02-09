San Diego Storms: Small Businesses Receive Financial Aid to Rebuild

In the wake of the recent storms that battered San Diego County, small business owners are now able to apply for financial aid to support their recovery efforts. Grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to those in the hardest-hit areas. Shaunte Brown, owner of Happy Time Learning Academy in Chollas View, is among the entrepreneurs preparing to apply for these grants, which range from $2,500 to $5,000 depending on the location of the business.

Brown's business was severely affected by the storms, and her insurance claim was denied due to a lack of coverage for storm and flood damage. The funds from the grants can be used for various purposes, including inventory losses, debris removal, and structural repairs.

A Coalition for Recovery

The San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce, along with the Hispanic and Asian business associations, announced a coalition with the City and County of San Diego to provide additional resources. The San Diego Foundation will also contribute with matching donations.

"These grants will make a significant difference for small businesses trying to navigate the aftermath of the storms," said Steven Jones, CEO of the San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce. "We encourage all eligible businesses to apply as soon as possible."

Accessing Assistance

Business owners are urged to apply for relief promptly. Those seeking more information can contact the 2-1-1 helpline. The goal is to award 100 grants on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional grant programs have been organized by the Strategic Alliance and the county to help businesses affected by the storms.

Rebuilding Together

As San Diego County recovers from the devastating storms, the financial aid offered to small businesses is not just about getting back to business—it's about rebuilding communities and supporting the resilience of local entrepreneurs. These grants serve as a testament to the power of unity and collaboration in the face of adversity.

In the words of Shaunte Brown, "This grant means the world to us. It's not just about repairing our building; it's about continuing to serve our community and provide a safe space for learning and growth."

With the support of the City, County, and local organizations, small business owners like Brown can start to rebuild and once again contribute to the vibrant economic landscape of San Diego County.