en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Samaritan’s Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:22 pm EST
Samaritan’s Purse Airlifts Trauma Kits to Aid Emergency Response

International Christian relief organization, Samaritan’s Purse, has announced plans to airlift 1,000 Advanced Trauma Life Support kits to a region in distress. These kits, equipped with over 70 essential medical supplies, are designed to enhance the emergency response capabilities of the region. The initiative is a testament to Samaritan’s Purse’s commitment to providing crucial assistance to communities grappling with crises.

Enhancing Emergency Response

The organization’s disaster relief specialists, active in the region since early October, are collaborating with local health and emergency agencies like Magen David Adom, Sheba Medical Center, and the Ministry of Health. The mutual goal is to distribute these life-saving kits to first responders, particularly in communities distant from hospitals. The kits comprise an array of medical supplies including tourniquets, chest tube kits, suture kits, and intubation kits. These resources are aimed at aiding emergency responders in their crucial life-saving efforts.

Training for Life Support

More than just supplying the kits, Samaritan’s Purse is ensuring that the recipients are equipped with the knowledge to use them effectively. The organization is providing advanced life support training to the first responders, enhancing their ability to respond swiftly and efficiently in emergency situations.

Food Assistance Amid Crisis

Samaritan’s Purse’s efforts extend beyond medical aid. The organization has been actively providing food assistance to families in need. They have already delivered 18,500 food boxes, nearly 4,000 hot meals, and over 18,000 food vouchers. Operated under the leadership of President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse works across more than 100 countries, providing crucial support to those affected by crises.

In conclusion, Samaritan’s Purse’s airlift of trauma kits is a vital move in bolstering emergency response capabilities in the region. Coupled with their food assistance and training efforts, the organization continues to make a significant impact on communities in need.

0
Disaster Human Rights
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
5 mins ago
Planned Water Outage to Affect Residents in Gonzales, Ascension Parish
Residents of Gonzales, a city nestled within the heart of Louisiana’s Ascension Parish, brace themselves for a planned water outage on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Orchestrated by the Gonzales Utilities Department, this temporary disruption in water service is necessitated by crucial repair work. An Interruption for Preservation As the break of dawn beckons at 7:30
Planned Water Outage to Affect Residents in Gonzales, Ascension Parish
Cascadoux Mud Volcano Eruption: Swift Actions and Precautions Mitigate Impact
2 hours ago
Cascadoux Mud Volcano Eruption: Swift Actions and Precautions Mitigate Impact
Perilous Rescue Operation Underway in Iceland Following Volcanic Eruption
2 hours ago
Perilous Rescue Operation Underway in Iceland Following Volcanic Eruption
Severe Floods Strike Corrientes Province in Argentina
26 mins ago
Severe Floods Strike Corrientes Province in Argentina
Grimsvotn Volcano Activity Spikes: Iceland Raises Alert Level Amid Eruption Fears
2 hours ago
Grimsvotn Volcano Activity Spikes: Iceland Raises Alert Level Amid Eruption Fears
Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power
2 hours ago
Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power
Latest Headlines
World News
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
23 seconds
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
55 seconds
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
1 min
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
2 mins
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
2 mins
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
3 mins
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
3 mins
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
4 mins
Apple's iOS 17 Unveils Screen Distance for Eye Health Amid Privacy Concerns with NameDrop
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
5 mins
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app