Saint Lucia's Triumph: New Climate-Resilient Piaye Bridge Opens

The picturesque island of Saint Lucia has hit a remarkable milestone in infrastructure development. The newly constructed Piaye Bridge, a vital lifeline connecting the southern-western communities of Laborie, Choiseul, and Soufriere with the town of Vieux-Fort, was officially opened by Prime Minister Philip J Pierre during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Rebuilding History

The original Piaye Bridge has faced its share of hardship, having been destroyed twice, the last time by the December 2013 Christmas Eve Trough. Its reconstruction had been a burning issue, and Prime Minister Pierre made it his priority to rebuild it properly. The contract for the reconstruction was set at a staggering $7,357,69.49 in 2016.

Mirroring the resilience of Saint Lucia's people, the new bridge stood robust and ready ahead of schedule and under budget in September 2023.

A Climate-Resilient Future

The new two-lane bridge is not just any infrastructure project. It represents a forward-thinking approach to sustainable development. The bridge is designed to be climate-resilient, aimed at withstanding future weather-related destructions and the impacts of climate change.

By reducing travel times, it's expected to significantly improve productivity for the locals, marking a transformative change in their daily lives.

Partnership for Progress

This construction was part of the broader Saint Lucia Post Trough Infrastructure Rehabilitation Project, a testament to international cooperation and commitment to sustainable development. The project was financed by a EURO 5,740,000 agreement between the International Development Association and the Government of Saint Lucia.

Managed by the World Bank under the Saint Lucia Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project - EDF Trust Fund, the project highlights the power of global partnerships in addressing local needs.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Pierre acknowledged the contributions from the European Commission, the World Bank, and the European Union for their pivotal role in completing this significant infrastructure project.