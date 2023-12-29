en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Rogue wave injures eight, damages coastal motel in Ventura

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:12 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 6:00 am EST
Rogue wave injures eight, damages coastal motel in Ventura

Unpredictable Waters

What started as an ordinary day swiftly turned turbulent when a large rogue wave, catalyzed by an ongoing heavy surf event, struck in the heart of the Tri-Counties on an otherwise typical Thursday morning. This surprising incident led to panic and chaos, with at least eight individuals sustaining injuries in its wake. Amidst the wave’s wreckage, some buildings in Ventura, particularly in the Pierpont Neighborhood, were reported to have suffered major damage.

According to local firefighters in Ventura County, the surging waters swiftly crossed a beach parking lot and bled into adjoining streets. The force of the wave, whilst knocking over unsuspecting pedestrians, was responsible for multiple injuries.

Traumatic Tolls

Amongst the casualties reported, a broken ankle rings out as the most severe injury. Eight victims have been delivered to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention. Even though the wave proved to be menacing to people, it did not discriminate with its destructive prowess as it also damaged local infrastructure.

The rogue wave, in its might, crashed over the cement-retaining walls fronting a beachfront motel. This resulted in extensive damage to the structure. However, the buildings weren’t the only casualties of the wave’s onslaught. A multitude of vehicles parked within the area were also scarred by the unexpected flooding.

Road to Recovery

In the hours following the incident, cleanup crews were hard at work trying to restore a semblance of order to the impacted areas. Their primary focus was on mud removal from the flooded streets to ensure safe and passable routes for motorists and pedestrians alike.

Extended Impact

The rogue wave’s influence extended beyond Ventura. It also touched Santa Barbara where the surf reportedly flooded some parking lots at the harbor. Despite the water intrusion, most businesses in the affected areas remained operational, symbolizing resilience in the face of adversity.

Unpredictability of Nature

Incidents like these are a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the environment we live in. Nature, as beautiful and inviting as it may be, holds within it the potential for abrupt and indiscriminate force. It emphasizes the need for constant preparedness, community support, and swift response when such natural phenomena arise.

0
Disaster United States Watch Now
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ladysmith Flash Floods: Tragedy Unfolds as Death Toll Reaches 12

By Mazhar Abbas

Liberia Mourns as Oil Tanker Explosion Claims Over 40 Lives

By BNN Correspondents

National Stock Exchange to Conduct Intraday Disaster Recovery Test

By BNN Correspondents

Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny ...
@Accidents · 5 hours
Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny ...
heart comment 0
Liberia Oil Tanker Explosion: Death Toll Surpasses 40 Amid Road Safety Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Liberia Oil Tanker Explosion: Death Toll Surpasses 40 Amid Road Safety Crisis
Perth Fire Investigation Concludes: Non-Suspicious Underground Ignition Confirmed

By Geeta Pillai

Perth Fire Investigation Concludes: Non-Suspicious Underground Ignition Confirmed
NSEIndia Tests Disaster Recovery Site with Special Saturday Trading Session

By Rafia Tasleem

NSEIndia Tests Disaster Recovery Site with Special Saturday Trading Session
Tamborine Mountain Grapples with Aftermath of Christmas Day Tornado

By Geeta Pillai

Tamborine Mountain Grapples with Aftermath of Christmas Day Tornado
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaza's Struggle: Salwa's Tale of Survival Amid Conflict
1 min
Gaza's Struggle: Salwa's Tale of Survival Amid Conflict
Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1
5 mins
Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1
New York City Restricts Migrant Arrivals Amid Southern Border Crisis
6 mins
New York City Restricts Migrant Arrivals Amid Southern Border Crisis
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Intensify Actions in Palestinian Territories
8 mins
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Intensify Actions in Palestinian Territories
Uganda Confronts Array of Challenges: From Child Protection to Infrastructure
9 mins
Uganda Confronts Array of Challenges: From Child Protection to Infrastructure
Australia Secures Series Win Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test
10 mins
Australia Secures Series Win Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
16 mins
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
19 mins
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
19 mins
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 hour
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
3 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
3 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app