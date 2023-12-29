en English
Disaster

River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 5:53 am EST
River Danube bursts its banks in Budapest, water highest since 2013

Rising Tide: The Fury of the Danube

Strikingly, on Thursday, the mighty River Danube in Budapest broke free from its banks. For the past decade, water levels have not soared this high as they did following heavy rain and snow which were succeeded by mild weather inciting unprecedented early winter floods. The General Directorate for Water Management in Hungary cites that late Wednesday saw the Danube hitting the peak flood height at 6.93 metres. It’s crucial to note, this particular reading falls short of the 8.91 meters documented back in 2013, a year that witnessed brutal flooding in Central Europe incited by intense late May downpours.

Climate Change: Distorting The Norm

Regional experts maintain that despite the absence of any extensive damage caused by this year’s Danube flooding in Budapest, the looming threat of climate change could ensure such early floods become a more frequent occurrence. “If we look at the bigger picture, we can see that winter precipitation is growing and with the rise of temperatures we will see less snowfall plus it can melt earlier,” commented Anna Kis, a dedicated climate researcher associated with the “1.5 degrees” climate project, bringing forward her assessments. “We can assume that in the future, the floods caused by snow melting that used to occur in the spring could happen earlier, potentially during winter months.”

Past Patterns

A significant mention by the water authority notes the last instance when the Danube’s level surpassed 6 meters in December was back in 1987. However, during that occurrence, it did not breach the embankment roads. “There was a great amount of rainfall in the tributaries of the Danube and snow melted due to the mild but wet weather, hence the flood came earlier,” it explained, while not ruling out the possibility of subsequent flooding in the forthcoming spring.

Residents Reflect on this Unusual Phenomenon

Budapest’s local folk took a stroll by the roaring river under the comforting sunshine, awestruck by the sight of surging waves splashing the embankment below the iconic parliament building. Miklos, an elderly resident, shared his experience stating, “I remember big floods but not in December. In December, the Danube used to freeze. I remember times when I was very young and the ice around the Chain Bridge had to be broken up with explosions,” Miklos, who abstained from providing his family name, remarked, mirroring the surprise and bewilderment of many others in the region.

Preparing for the Future

Faced with such unprecedented events, it has become increasingly evident that we need to rethink strategies and infrastructure to prepare for such eventualities. As our climate continues to change, new challenges and realities may become part of our “new normal”. Thus, the importance of being proactive and prepared is more essential than ever.

 

 

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

