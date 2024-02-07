Resilience Amid Ruin: Syrians Remember First Anniversary of Devastating Earthquake

On February 6, 2024, the city of Al-Raqqah in northern Syria marked the solemn anniversary of the devastating earthquake that shook the region exactly one year ago. The quake, while causing no fatalities, engendered considerable damage to buildings and led to numerous injuries, leaving an indelible imprint on the city's populace.

A Day of Trauma Remembered

Residents, still grappling with the traumatic memories, recounted their experiences of that fateful day. One woman, known as "Um Mona," vividly recalled the terror that gripped her family as their home trembled and debris rained down. The quake's wrath, she said, invoked memories of the airstrikes and military battles that had plagued the area between 2013 and 2016. Panic-stricken, people fled to the streets, their fear palpable.

Survival in the Aftermath

In the quake's aftermath, civilians were advised to seek refuge in parks where the flat ground was less likely to sustain damage. This resulted in a multitude of tents and pavilions sprouting up in Al-Raqqah's squares and parks. A 53-year-old man, displaced from the Aleppo countryside, spoke of the chaos that ensued when part of his house collapsed. Without hesitation, he and others set about constructing makeshift shelters in the streets.

One Year On: A Community in Recovery

The SOC has called on international and humanitarian organizations to extend assistance to the quake-affected civilians and displaced families in northern Syria. The United Nations special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the continued humanitarian needs and the urgency of ongoing support for relief operations. As Syrians marked the quake's first anniversary, it served as a stark reminder of the resilience of a community that, despite enduring years of conflict and displacement, continues to rebuild and recover.