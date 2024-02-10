Rare February Tornado Devastates Town of Porter in Evansville, Wisconsin

A rare February tornado, potentially an EF3, ravaged the town of Porter in Evansville, Wisconsin, leaving a trail of devastation. Homes, barns, sheds, tractors, and livestock bore the brunt of nature's fury, as over 20 properties were assessed for damage.

Residents Gather to Share Their Stories

Approximately 15 residents gathered at the Evansville Fire District meeting room to discuss their needs and concerns with Rock County Emergency Management Director Kevin Wernet. The scene was somber, with Town of Porter Chair Dave Viney describing the situation as 'devastating'.

Among the affected properties, at least one home was completely destroyed, and eleven structures suffered major damage. Power outages are widespread, and some residents may have to wait until Tuesday for restoration.

Solicitors have already been reported approaching affected homes, adding insult to injury for the struggling residents.

Assessing the Damage and Looking Ahead

Officials are urging residents to document the damage, contact their insurance companies, and call 211 if crews have not yet reached their homes.

The National Weather Service is examining aerial footage to assess the extent of the damage, which includes destruction of large farm equipment. Although power outages may persist through the weekend, officials are grateful that no one was severely injured by the tornado.

Patrick Crull's home and farm building suffered severe damage, and debris from nearby farm buildings was scattered in fields. Crull and his girlfriend moved into the house last December after remodeling the interior. Ashley Janes also moved into her home along North Tolles Road in December.

Evansville: Founded in 1846, Devastated by Rare February Tornado

The town, founded in 1846 and named after early settler Dr. John Porter, includes Gibbs Lake Park and historic Cooksville.

Residents of Porter now face a long road to recovery, as they work to rebuild their lives and their community in the aftermath of this unexpected disaster.

While the damage to property is significant, the resilience of the residents is evident, as they come together to support one another during this challenging time.