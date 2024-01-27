Radiation Exposure at Long Beach Naval Shipyard Haunts Navy Veterans

An unsettling revelation regarding potential radiation exposure has surfaced, affecting Navy veterans who worked at the now-defunct Long Beach Naval Shipyard in California. A Navy report discloses that these veterans might have been exposed to harmful radionuclides, raising grave concerns about the health risks associated with such exposure.

Personal Tragedies Echo Larger Concern

Gilbert Kip Wyand, a former Navy veteran, is one poignant example of the potential health implications. In the 1980s, Wyand lived and worked at the shipyard, completely oblivious of the lurking danger. Decades later, he vomited blood and was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. This form of cancer is often linked to radiation exposure, suggesting a possible connection between Wyand's ailment and his tenure at the shipyard.

Wyand discovered this potential exposure through a report detailing contamination at the site with radionuclides—specifically radium 226 and strontium 90. These substances are known to accumulate in the body and are associated with cancer risks.

Navy's Knowledge and Inaction

The alarming part is that the Navy has known about environmental contamination at the base for over 20 years. High levels of these radionuclides were confirmed as far back as 2008. However, no mechanism exists to notify veterans of potential exposures once a base is closed. As a result, an untold number of veterans who served at the shipyard remain in the dark about the potential health risks they face.

Wyand, in his struggle for awareness and treatment, grappled with significant bureaucratic obstacles within the Department of Veterans Affairs. He was required to navigate through a maze of medical appointments, even unrelated assessments, while trying to secure approval for a life-saving bone marrow transplant. Sadly, Wyand lost his battle with leukemia on January 10, leaving behind a devastated family seeking answers.

The Legacy of Contamination

The contamination at the Long Beach Naval Shipyard dates back to the disposal of toxic waste from the 1940s to the 1960s, along with the leak of chemical waste into the ground until 1980. These incidents resulted in groundwater pollution laden with high levels of harmful chemicals.

The potential radiation exposure could have affected an unknown number of veterans who served from the 1940s until the shipyard's closure in 1997. Unfortunately, without access to personnel records, the Navy's report cannot determine the exact number of individuals potentially affected.