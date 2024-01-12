en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Perilous Rescue Operation Underway in Iceland Following Volcanic Eruption

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Perilous Rescue Operation Underway in Iceland Following Volcanic Eruption

In the wake of widespread geological upheaval, a dramatic rescue operation is unfolding in Grindavik, Iceland, where a man has fallen into a crevasse created by recent volcanic activity and seismic tremors. The search, which began on Wednesday, was temporarily halted on Thursday night due to a rockfall posing a significant risk to the rescue teams.

The Aftermath of a Volcanic Eruption

The crevasse, permitting entry to only two persons at a time, is a chilling reminder of last month’s volcanic eruption in the vicinity. The town of Grindavik was evacuated in November in the face of escalating seismic activities. The perilous search and rescue operation exemplifies the hazardous fallout of such geophysical phenomena.

A Difficult and Demanding Search

Ulfar Ludviksson, the police chief in South Iceland, portrayed the search conditions as intensely challenging and demanding. The crevasse, extending tens of meters down and harboring water at its base, presents a daunting challenge to the rescue teams. The operation involves teams of two descending in a basket for about 10 minutes at a time before replacement by another pair, highlighting the meticulous and precarious nature of the rescue efforts.

Reykjanes Peninsula’s Spectacular Eruption

This incident follows a spectacular eruption in December on the Reykjanes peninsula where molten rock erupted from a rapidly growing two-mile-long fissure. The unfolding drama in Grindavik is a stark reminder of the powerful and unpredictable forces of nature that continue to shape our world.

0
Disaster Iceland
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
40 mins ago
Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven-and-a-Half Years
The discovery of the wreckage of the Indian Air Force An-32 aircraft, which went missing in July 2016, marks a significant development in a long-standing mystery. The aircraft, carrying 29 personnel, had disappeared over the Bay of Bengal, sparking an extensive search and rescue operation that failed to yield any results. However, after nearly seven-and-a-half
Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven-and-a-Half Years
Severe Weather System to Bring Heavy Snow and Thunderstorms Across US Regions
3 hours ago
Severe Weather System to Bring Heavy Snow and Thunderstorms Across US Regions
Severe Thunderstorm Sparks Widespread Warnings and Power Outages in Arkansas
3 hours ago
Severe Thunderstorm Sparks Widespread Warnings and Power Outages in Arkansas
Noto Peninsula Earthquake Unveils Interdependence of Infrastructure and Economy
1 hour ago
Noto Peninsula Earthquake Unveils Interdependence of Infrastructure and Economy
Titahi Bay Fire Alert: 10 Hectares Engulfed, Firefighters Battle On
2 hours ago
Titahi Bay Fire Alert: 10 Hectares Engulfed, Firefighters Battle On
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Kirwee: Efforts Underway to Dampen Six-Hectare Vegetation Fire
2 hours ago
Firefighters Battle Blaze in Kirwee: Efforts Underway to Dampen Six-Hectare Vegetation Fire
Latest Headlines
World News
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
5 seconds
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
16 seconds
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
34 seconds
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
2 mins
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
4 mins
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
5 mins
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
6 mins
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
6 mins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
9 mins
Campbell County GOP Hosts 'January 6 Prisoner's Story' Fundraiser with Guest Speaker Couy Griffin
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app