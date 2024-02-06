Peekskill Community Rallies to Support Family Devastated by Fire

A devastating fire engulfed a multi-family home on Orchard Street in Peekskill, Northern Westchester, on Sunday, February 4, at around 10:15 a.m. The blaze consumed the residence, rendering a family of cousins, an aunt, and an uncle homeless, as they managed to escape with nothing more than their clothes on their backs.

Community Rallies to Support Victims

In the face of this calamity, Eddie Guiracocha, a relative of the affected family and owner of Peekskill's Copy Center Services, has stepped forward to assist his kin. He initiated a GoFundMe campaign to help the family navigate the financial hardships induced by the fire. The fundraiser aims to meet immediate expenses and sustain the family during the rebuilding process.

Donations Beyond Money

While monetary contributions form the core of the campaign, the community is also encouraged to donate clothing, furniture, and pet supplies, demonstrating the broad spectrum of support required in the aftermath of such a disaster. For those wishing to donate larger items, the Peekskill Elk's Lodge is serving as a drop-off point, subject to prior agreement.

Progress Towards the Goal

As of February 6, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $2,345 of its $15,000 goal. Despite the long road ahead, Guiracocha remains hopeful and is deeply appreciative of the support received thus far. He firmly believes in the community's ability to rally and help his family recover from this crisis.