Disaster

Pakistanis safe after powerful earthquake hits Japan, says ambassador

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Pakistanis safe after powerful earthquake hits Japan, says ambassador

Pakistan’s ambassador to Japan, Raza Bashir Tarar, confirmed that all Pakistanis in Japan were safe so far and announced a hotline for those in distress. The Pakistani Embassy in Tokyo is monitoring the situation and urged Pakistani expatriates in Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama to follow local administration instructions.

On the first day of 2024, a powerful earthquake of 7.6 magnitude rattled Japan, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuation orders in several coastal prefectures. The tremor disrupted services, caused power outages to over 36,000 households, and struck fear into the hearts of people, both residents and tourists alike.

Impact and Immediate Response

The earthquake’s repercussions were felt far and wide, disrupting communications and transportation, including flights and rail services. It led to buildings collapsing and people scrambling for cover, even in areas as far away as Tokyo. High-speed rail services were suspended, and major airlines like ANA and Japan Airlines had to adjust their operations in response.

Despite the widespread chaos, no irregularities were reported at nuclear power plants, including the five active reactors at the Ohi and Takahama plants in Fukui Prefecture. The Shika plant in Ishikawa, closest to the quake’s epicenter, was not affected as its reactors were already shut down for inspection.

Government Measures and Future Caution

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for vigilance for possible aftershocks and urged residents in tsunami-prone areas to evacuate. Local authorities and the Japan Meteorological Agency warned of the potential for further quakes and catastrophic events, echoing the Prime Minister’s call for caution.

This powerful earthquake comes over a decade after the catastrophic earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, reminding the world of nature’s potential for destruction and the importance of preparedness and resilience.

author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

