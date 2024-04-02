Pacific Tsunami Warning Center Confirms Tsunami Threat 'Largely Passed' After Major Earthquake in Taiwan

On Wednesday, just before 8:00 am local time (0000 GMT), a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the eastern coast of Taiwan, sending shockwaves through the region and prompting tsunami warnings in Taiwan, southern Japan, and the Philippines. The US Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude of the quake, which led to the suspension of train and subway services across Taiwan and caused damage to buildings. Despite the initial alarm, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has declared that the tsunami threat 'has now passed'.

Advertisment

Immediate Impact and Response

The earthquake's epicenter was located off Taiwan's east coast, specifically impacting areas like Hualien City. Buildings suffered damage, but remarkably, there were no initial reports of fatalities. Authorities in Japan, reacting to the potential threat, issued a tsunami alert for the southern Japanese islands, including Okinawa. The alert was later downgraded, with tsunami waves reaching only 1 meter, significantly less than the initially forecasted 3 meters. In Taiwan, the focus turned swiftly to assessing the structural impacts, with ongoing evaluations of the damaged infrastructure.

Regional Reactions and Safety Measures

Advertisment

Following the quake, a series of aftershocks were felt, raising concerns about further damage. Taiwan's authorities acted quickly, suspending public transportation services to ensure public safety and prevent accidents on potentially compromised infrastructure. In Japan, the tsunami alerts put the southern islands on high alert, but the downgraded forecast and the passing of the tsunami threat without significant incidents allowed for a collective sigh of relief across the region.

Looking Ahead: Tsunami Preparedness and Earthquake Recovery

The swift downgrade of the tsunami threat and the absence of reported fatalities underscore the effectiveness of early warning systems and preparedness protocols in the affected areas. The incident serves as a reminder of the volatile nature of the Pacific Ring of Fire, where Taiwan and Japan are located, and the importance of readiness for natural disasters. As Taiwan assesses the full extent of the damage and begins recovery efforts, the event highlights the need for ongoing investment in infrastructure resilience and disaster preparedness planning, aiming to minimize the impact of future seismic events.