Over 250 schools in Herat ‘unusable’ due to quake damage

Last year, Herat province in western Afghanistan was struck by a series of devastating earthquakes, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. Among the most affected were the province's educational institutions, with officials now grappling with the immense challenge of ensuring continued learning for thousands of children. This development comes just days after the commencement of the new academic year, highlighting the urgent need for solutions in the face of adversity.

Extensive Damage and Disruption

In early October 2023, Herat province experienced four large earthquakes, each measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale, followed by numerous aftershocks. The impact was catastrophic, with the World Health Organization estimating 1,482 fatalities and over 2,100 injuries. Beyond the immediate human toll, the quakes severely damaged 256 schools and left another 144 in dire need of repairs. The scale of destruction has made some school buildings beyond salvage, forcing educators to resort to open-air classrooms to continue teaching.

Adapting to New Realities

In the aftermath of the earthquakes, the resilience of Herat's education system has been put to the test. With over 1,400 schools in the province, the damage has affected a significant portion of its educational infrastructure. In one school alone, over 300 children are now receiving their education outdoors, underlining the severity of the situation. Teachers and officials are hopeful for the swift commencement of repair work, but the reality on the ground indicates a long road ahead to rebuild and restore the damaged facilities.

Looking Forward

The Department of Education in Herat faces the daunting task of not only repairing the physical damage but also ensuring the psychological well-being of students and staff affected by the quakes. The shift to open-air classrooms, while a temporary solution, highlights the adaptability and determination of the local community to persevere in the face of hardship. However, the long-term implications for the province's educational landscape remain a concern, with efforts underway to secure the necessary support and resources for recovery.

The earthquakes in Herat have not only disrupted the physical infrastructure but have also posed significant challenges to the continuity of education. As the province works towards rebuilding, the resilience of its people and the collective efforts of local and international partners will be crucial in overcoming the adversities presented by last year's natural disaster. The road to recovery may be long, but the commitment to ensuring that every child has access to education remains unwavering.