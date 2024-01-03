en English
Africa

New Year’s Day Rains Cause Significant Damage in OR Tambo District

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
New Year’s Day Rains Cause Significant Damage in OR Tambo District

In the wake of New Year’s Day, significant downpours have wreaked havoc in the OR Tambo district near Coffee Bay. The heavy rains have led to the destruction of four key bridges, severing the lifelines connecting rural communities to urban centers such as Mqanduli and Mthatha.

The Aftermath of Torrential Rains

Among the damaged infrastructures, the Nenga bridge stands out as a significant loss. This bridge served as a crucial connector to Mqanduli and other parts of the Eastern Cape, but following the rains, it has been flooded and rendered impassable. The Mathokazini bridge in ward 24, the bridge linking Nzulwini village, and the Zinkawu bridge were also reported destroyed. Adding to the chaos, a section of the road from Lutshini village was also swept away.

Despite the devastating conditions, there were no drownings reported at Nenga, courtesy of timely interventions from the district municipality, KSD, and SAPS. However, the Nenga bridge is no stranger to calamities. It was one of the 27 bridges damaged in 2023 during similar torrential rains, which claimed the lives of at least 18 people across the Eastern Cape.

Response and Measures

In response to the recent destruction, a bypass road has been constructed around the damaged Nenga bridge following a tourist vehicle accident, where thankfully, no injuries were reported. The SA National Roads Agency has stepped forward, allotting approximately R88 million towards the bridge’s repair.

Since 2023, the district has witnessed more than 10 drownings due to heavy rains, including schoolchildren. In light of this, OR Tambo district mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana has issued a plea to communities, particularly in rural areas. The mayor has urged residents to refrain from crossing flooded rivers and to evacuate to higher ground when necessary.

Preparing for More Rain

As the district grapples with the aftermath of the destruction, the SA Weather Service has issued a warning of disruptive rains that could lead to further flooding. Amid these warnings, the district’s teams remain on high alert. Adding to the cautionary measures, 41 lifeguards have been stationed at Coffee Bay and Hole-in-the-Wall beaches. Their mission is not just to protect, but to advise beachgoers, including tourists, to exercise caution during these precarious times.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

