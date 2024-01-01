en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

New Year Commences with Unexpected Power Outage in Belize

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
New Year Commences with Unexpected Power Outage in Belize

The dawn of the New Year was marked by an abrupt power blackout in San Ignacio Town, Belize. The outage, affecting several neighborhoods, began at the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2024. The Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) identified the issue’s origin at their Kontiki Substation and promptly dispatched a team to investigate and address the problem. As the outage unfolded, it impacted key areas in and around the town.

Swift Response Amidst New Year Celebrations

In the face of this unexpected situation, BEL acted swiftly. Despite the holiday setting, the organization was quick to mobilize a team dedicated to rectifying the issue. The residents, while inconvenienced, showed remarkable patience and resilience. BEL extended its sincere gratitude for their understanding, promising regular updates through its official channels, including its Facebook group, ‘BEL Power Updates.’

Power Restoration: A Priority Amidst Delays

As the New Year festivities continued, the company’s commitment to resolve the situation without delay remained firm. However, the holiday period could potentially contribute to certain delays in repairing the power outage. Despite this, BEL assures residents of their unwavering dedication to restoring electricity to the affected areas as swiftly as possible.

The Role of Communication in Crisis Management

In a bid to keep the residents informed, BEL leveraged their official communication channels and social media platforms effectively. This event underscores the importance of timely and transparent communication in managing crises, enhancing public trust in the organization’s ability to handle such situations.

0
Belize Disaster
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Thirsty Thursday's Responds to New Year's Eve Shooting, Reinforces Patron Safety

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Unveiling 'John Doe': The Dual Life and Demise of Eugene Martinez

By Nitish Verma

Central Farm Village in Shock as Home Invasion Leaves Resident Robbed and Assaulted

By Olalekan Adigun

Belize's 2024 Vision: A Commitment to Infrastructure and Housing Development

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed ...
@Belize · 1 day
Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed ...
heart comment 0
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Belize’s Prime Minister Outlines 2023 Achievements in New Year’s Address

By Nimrah Khatoon

Belize's Prime Minister Outlines 2023 Achievements in New Year's Address
Audacious Robbery at Rainbow Town Supermarket: A Disturbing Surge in Local Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Audacious Robbery at Rainbow Town Supermarket: A Disturbing Surge in Local Crime
Belize Achieves Record Employment Levels in 2023: A Look at the Nation’s Economic Boom

By Muhammad Jawad

Belize Achieves Record Employment Levels in 2023: A Look at the Nation's Economic Boom
Latest Headlines
World News
Filipina Prodigy, Alex Eala, Hits New Career-High in Women's Tennis
40 seconds
Filipina Prodigy, Alex Eala, Hits New Career-High in Women's Tennis
2023 in Focus: A Pictorial Review, Banking Shifts, Sporting Triumphs, and Data Privacy Insights
2 mins
2023 in Focus: A Pictorial Review, Banking Shifts, Sporting Triumphs, and Data Privacy Insights
Supreme Court Petition Challenges New Criminal Laws
2 mins
Supreme Court Petition Challenges New Criminal Laws
Bataan Launches the Blue Zone Project: A Pioneering Health Initiative
2 mins
Bataan Launches the Blue Zone Project: A Pioneering Health Initiative
English Premier League 2024: Key Highlights from Week 20
2 mins
English Premier League 2024: Key Highlights from Week 20
Saudi Arabia's Execution Tally Rises: A Challenge to Vision 2030
3 mins
Saudi Arabia's Execution Tally Rises: A Challenge to Vision 2030
A Cry for Help: Wangphu's Plea for Responsive Governance
4 mins
A Cry for Help: Wangphu's Plea for Responsive Governance
Karnataka Congress Leader Compares Siddaramaiah to Ram, Criticizes BJP's Use of Religion
4 mins
Karnataka Congress Leader Compares Siddaramaiah to Ram, Criticizes BJP's Use of Religion
Xi Jinping Acknowledges Economic Challenges, Pledges to Bolster Recovery
4 mins
Xi Jinping Acknowledges Economic Challenges, Pledges to Bolster Recovery
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
30 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
37 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
1 hour
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
1 hour
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
3 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
5 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app